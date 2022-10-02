The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Gears and Beers returns to Wagga and Victory Memorial Gardens

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of biking and beer enthusiasts converged on Wagga this weekend for one of the region's most important tourism events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.