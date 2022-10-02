A double to Tomas Matheson has led the Wagga City Wanderers U23s to a third straight Capital Premier League premiership with them defeating Brindabella 2-1 in Sunday's grand final.
Wanderers coach Liam Dedini said in the lead-up to the match that he was confident his side could get the job done and was thrilled with their performance on the big stage.
"We're absolutely ecstatic," Dedini said.
"The boys are all super pumped and it was well deserved today, the boys dug deep and did well."
Dedini said it was good to see Matheson get some reward after a trying season, with him spending a fair bit of time in the first grade team, before injury concerns meant he had to sit on the sidelines for a few weeks.
"He worked extremely hard out there," he said.
"Throughout the year he has played a bit of U23s then he was in first grade for most of the year.
"He then got injured but came back to us for the last few games of the year and absolutely killed it.
"It was good to see him score the two that got us the win."
Matheson finished off a fantastic free kick just before half time to send the Wanderers into the break with 1-0 lead.
Although being strong for the majority of the 90 minutes, a small lapse from the Wanderers defenders led to the Blues equalling the scores in the second half.
However, Matheson would put his second into the back of net with just two minutes to go to hand the Wanderers their third straight premiership.
Despite the small mistake, Dedini praised the performances of the players down back with goalkeeper Adam Stevens named as player of the match.
"We were playing decent then a couple of little mistakes down the back led to the goal," he said.
"But it was the only mistake that the boys made down back all game, Adam our keeper got player of the match.
"But it could've went to anyone down the back as they were solid as a rock apart from that mistake."
Despite not beating the Blues all season, Dedini said his side was quietly confident heading into the match following a fantastic few weeks of preparation.
"We definitely knew we could beat them," he said.
"Throughout the year, I just don't think we were at full strength and although coming knowing we hadn't beat them, we were quietly confident, but we knew it was going to be a tough game.
"We trained well the last few weeks for finals and there was a good vibe and we thought that even if we don't get the result then we would stick it right to them to the end."
Following premiership success in 2019 and 2020, finals were not held in 2021 with Dedini pleased to have their name on the trophy for the third time.
"To get the name on the cup again in 2022 is pretty cool," he said.
"After four years there is only one name on that trophy.
"Myself and two other boys are the only ones to have won all three, but the club is pumped to have a team in a final every year since we've been in Canberra.
"It just goes to show that we deserve to be there and moving forward with the youth coming through, it's the place we need to be and we are definitely competing and doing well."
