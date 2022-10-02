The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers have claimed their third straight premiership following a 2-1 win over Brindabella

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 2 2022 - 8:30am
The Wagga City Wanderers U23s took a 2-1 victory over Brindabella in Sunday's grand final. Picture from Capital Premier League

A double to Tomas Matheson has led the Wagga City Wanderers U23s to a third straight Capital Premier League premiership with them defeating Brindabella 2-1 in Sunday's grand final.

