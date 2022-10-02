The first Uranquinty Folk Festival to be held in three years has "gone off with a hoot and a bang", according to event organisers.
Celebrating its 50th event, the festival brings folk music lovers from all over the country to the small Riverina village for organised and impromptu music over the October long weekend.
Guitarist Vic Belsher travelled from Victoria for the weekend, only his second time attending since first performing at the festival 25 years ago.
Mr Belsher said Australia's folk festival movement is made up of musicians who "float around and support one another".
"It becomes an enormous, big family in a lot of ways," he said.
"There are quite a few friends here that I haven't seen for about four years."
Many festivalgoers camp out in the Riverina village and enjoy gigs, workshops and activities like the Monday 'veggie bowls' - a lawn bowl-type game using vegetables.
Mr Belsher said the camp is open to all.
"People wander along and just sit themselves down and start up conversations," he said.
"It's really very friendly the whole whole process."
Gathering together and sharing music is in essence what the Folk Festival is all about.
Wagga Folk Society vice president Peter Hood said organisers were thrilled with the number of campers at this year's event, noting the biggest change in 50 years being the influx of caravans over tents.
"I'm just amazed at the number of people who purchased tickets," Mr Hood said.
"It's more than we've ever done.
"I've never seen so many people on the Friday night at the pub."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
