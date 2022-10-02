Emergency services from across the state packed Coolamon's main street on Sunday as the Coolamon Fire Engine muster returned.
Thousands of people turned out to the event run by the Coolamon Fire Museum, with historical emergency service vehicles on show, RAAF hot air balloon tethered rides and aircraft simulations.
There was also firefighter fun relays and plenty of food stalls.
The event is in its sixth year and while it's a day of fun, it is ultimately about paying tribute to our emergency services and raising funds for the town.
The muster is the brainchild of museum owner and former firefighter Chris Berry.
After he finished his 22-year firefighting career he started collecting old firefighting memorabilia, starting with his favourite piece - an old West Wyalong brass fireman's helmet from the 1960s.
We live in the best part of NSW and it's really on show today.- Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke
His collection eventually got so big that he turned his hobby into a museum at the old Coolamon fire house, which then spawned the muster.
"Each year it gets bigger and bigger ... it's raising money for the town, brings people into town and shows Coolamon off," he said.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said the event is a big boon for the area.
"It's a great event for the town, it brings visitors to Coolamon," he said.
"[The museum] has become a great tourist attraction ... the fire muster started six years ago and has become a strong event and one we're very proud of."
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the fire museum and the muster are "a labour of love" for Mr Berry and his wife, and it's one of many unique events the region has to offer.
"We live in the best part of NSW and it's really on show today," she said.
Budding firefighter Oliver Mohr, 12, was excited by all of the different events and activities on offer on the day.
Travelling from Narrandera and attending the muster for the first time with his grandparents, his favourite bit of the day was a toss up between the VR aircraft simulator or getting a go at shooting the fire hose.
"The simulator ... no ... probably the simulator, but not by much," he said.
"It's a beautiful sunny day, it's great to see so many people," Oliver's grandmother Leanne Ivanoff said.
"It blew my mind, I didn't expect anything like this."
