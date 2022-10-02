The Daily Advertiser
Photos

The brainchild of ex-firefighter Chris Berry, the Coolamon Fire Engine muster returned for its sixth year

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon Fire Museum owner and Fire Engine Muster organiser Chris Berry is resplendent in his full 1960s Firefighting uniform. Picture by Les Smith

Emergency services from across the state packed Coolamon's main street on Sunday as the Coolamon Fire Engine muster returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.