The Daily Advertiser

How three Gears and Beers riders met and became friends on the bike

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
October 2 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Weston (left to right), Matthew Swait and Duncan Ayres all met out on the road during their 130km ride for Gears and Beers. Pictures by Tim Piccione

You could have mistaken a group of three men amongst the Gears and Beers crowd for old friends sharing a drink after a long day of riding - but it turns out they met just hours prior.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.