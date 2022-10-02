You could have mistaken a group of three men amongst the Gears and Beers crowd for old friends sharing a drink after a long day of riding - but it turns out they met just hours prior.
Hailing from different corners of NSW, Andrew Weston, Duncan Ayres and Matthew Swait found each other along the roughly 130km ride and struck up a bond.
An Englishman, Mr Ayres came from Sydney with his own group before finding the new friends on Sunday's ride.
"We just met on the road and said let's work together," Mr Ayres said.
"And here we are having a beer after."
Figuring they were going about the same pace, the trio worked as part of a peloton team which rotated who took on the elements at the front of the pack and who could rest behind.
"That's what these things are about," Mr Ayres said.
"You're out on the road and not necessarily riding with your mates - you're just meeting up with people."
Mr Weston travelled up from Albury for the day.
"I'm in the defence force so I move around every two to three years," Mr Weston said.
"And every time I rock up to a new group ride, I just get on and everyone says, 'hey mate, let's go'".
Finally, Mr Swait came from Blackheath and Sunday celebrated his 60th birthday by clocking up more than 100km on the bike.
Numbers were exchanged between the trio while enjoying some well deserved beers and the three men will likely find each other for Gears and Beers 2023.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
