The Daily Advertiser
Business

Wagga businesses are not convinced scrapping mandatory isolation is good for business

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collins booksellers staff member Maddi Thorn says she has mixed feelings about the news that from October 14 COVID isolation will no longer be mandatory. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga businesses are nervous as they ready themselves for the end of mandatory COVID isolation periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.