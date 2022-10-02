Wagga businesses are nervous as they ready themselves for the end of mandatory COVID isolation periods.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that mandatory isolation requirements, and pandemic leave disaster payments, will end on October 14.
Collins bookstore owner Jenny Leggett said the move is "a little bit scary".
"A couple of my staff wear masks because they've been through that horrible COVID disease and they don't want to go through it again," she said.
"It is difficult when they have to isolate, but then again it protects us and the customers."
Ms Leggett said there are pros and cons to staff isolation, but believes that scrapping the isolation period and COVID payments might encourage more people to go to work sick, which could lead to staff absences in the future.
"It's a concern ... they might get infected, come back without realising it, it puts that trust onus on everyone to do the right thing," she said.
"It could make the difference whether you're closed or open ... in a small business like mine, if you had three or four staff down at the same time, we possibly couldn't open.
"But when it comes down to money, some people need that money to survive and get to work regardless, I see both sides."
Staff member Maddi Thorn said she has mixed feelings about the news. She doesn't think the government can keep paying for absences forever, but she worries about catching COVID as a casual worker.
"Especially being in a position as a casual worker, I don't have any sick leave, and no support from the government while I'm at uni. If I have to take time off I'm completely out of pocket and won't be earning income," she said.
Larry's cafe owner Sebastian Beard said he "genuinely can't see" how an end to isolation will benefit his business and he'd rather see mandatory isolation stay in place.
"If you've got a team member that's got a virus and they're bringing it into the workplace, I'd still be more inclined to keep that virus out of my workplace," he said.
"I would rather go through the challenge of struggling for staff than unknowingly have the virus in my place of business."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr thinks the government is sending the wrong message with this decision.
"I'm pretty nervous about it," Dr McGirr said.
"It's a highly infectious disease that spreads pretty easily and ... I didn't greet the news with quite the elation that some people had.
"I think the message this sends is that it's all over and we should get back to business as usual."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
