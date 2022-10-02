All the photos from the 2022 Wagga Picnic Races

The sky over the Murrumbidgee Turf Club might have turned stormy on Saturday afternoon but that was never going to dull the enthusiasm of those trackside at the Wagga Picnic Races.
Despite the threat of a storm, and scattered showers falling across the city throughout the day, racegoers dressed in their finest and joined in on the fun - all in the name of a good cause.
The event featured a six-race program as well entertainment for the kids and the ever-popular Fashions on the Field.
The Wagga Picnic Races event raises funds to support children's charity Country Hope and has generated more than $850,000 for the organisation over the years.
Country Hope provides family-centred support services to country children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
