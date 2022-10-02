Albury-based jockey Jason Lyon has continued his great week after riding home a double at the Wagga Picnic Races at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Lyon rode home Grand Sassy ($2.25) in the GIO Wagga Wagga Maiden Handicap (1000m) before also claiming the Boyce Accountants & Advisors Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m) on Come Get Me ($3.30).
It was Lyon's fourth straight ride on the Ben Brisbourne trained Grand Sassy with the mare breaking through for her maiden victory after three consecutive second-place finishes.
"She has been knocking on the door that mare," Lyon said.
"I've been going down to Wangaratta and doing some track work with Ben Brisbourne and he has been giving me some opportunities which is good.
"They went quite slow in that race and it was always going to suit the front markers and I was just behind them.
"She was good yesterday and she won pretty well in the end, it was good to get the win for Ben and the stable and it will give her some confidence."
Lyon finished off the afternoon riding home Come Get Me with the five-year-old mare recently switching trainers to join Craig Widdison's stable.
"She jumped out quite well and we were pretty happy with her jump out," he said.
"She's got a few little issues with jumping out of the barriers as she throws her head up and doesn't jump that well.
"She also did that yesterday, but she was able to get away with them because they went quite hard and it set her up to come from behind.
"She won with a bit of authority in the end, she went straight past them and had a bit of a look around at the big screen and I had to encourage her to go to the line."
Earlier in the day Lyon also had a good ride on the Rob Wellington trained Saint Henry in the Heat of the Wagga Stayer Series (2000m) finishing second.
