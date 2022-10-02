The Daily Advertiser
Jason Lyon picked up two wins at the Wagga Picnic Races after riding home Grand Sassy and Come Get Me at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 2 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:30am
Come Get Me, with Jason Lyon in the saddle, took out race six at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Albury-based jockey Jason Lyon has continued his great week after riding home a double at the Wagga Picnic Races at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.

