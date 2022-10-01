RAND farmer Angus Macneil wore many hats, be they in the agricultural, political or sporting arenas, but it was his kind manner that left a lasting impression.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said: "He was just a really pleasant person, always up for a chat and had an ear to listen with.
"He was just one of nature's gentlemen really."
Liberal Party colleague Shirlee Burge said: "He was just a wonderful human being, he was a fabulous fellow and will be very sadly missed, nothing was too much trouble for him.
"He was a real gentleman."
Mr Macneil, 80, died unexpectedly last Sunday.
He helped guide Farrer MP and now deputy federal Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley as she narrowly won over her Nationals rival in 2001 to enter parliament and he continued to fill the campaign manager's role over subsequent elections.
"His motto in life was a simple one: 'You can achieve a great deal if you don't care who claims the credit.'," Ms Ley said during her tribute to Mr Macneil in the House of Representatives this week.
Albury Liberal MP Justin Clancy said Mr Macneil could always be found in the thick of community action.
"His energy and appetite for a challenge will be missed not just in Rand but right across our region," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Macneil was born at Corowa, the second of two children.
He boarded at Geelong Grammar for much of his childhood before becoming a farmer on Green Park, the Rand property his father had bought in 1931 after having shifted from Melbourne due to tuberculosis fears.
Mr Macneil said if he had not been a farmer he would have liked to be a psychologist or a diplomat.
In 1965, aged 23, he became the youngest Urana Shire councillor in history with his colleagues all at least 40 years older.
"He was a great man for Rand and the township, he was always trying to make the place better," Dennis Smith, who served alongside Mr Macneil from 1987 to 1989, said.
Mr Macneil finished as a councillor in 1989 but that was only a shard of his community service.
He was on the boards of the Grains Council of Australia and NSW Famers, chaired a group that raised $40,000 for Alzheimer's Australia and established and led the Rand Walbundrie Billabong Creek Landcare Group.
Mr Macneil also played football and tennis and was active in the fire service.
In 2019, he received the Member of the Order of Australia for service to primary industry and community.
"I just wanted to contribute back to society that had given me such a good start in life, I guess that was really the motivator," Mr Macneil told The Border Mail at the time.
In July 1977, he married Gail in Horsham in western Victoria where she grew up.
They had two children, Georgina and Kate, and were grandparents to four.
Mr Macneil's funeral will be at Albury's St Matthew's Church on Wednesday with gifts for Dementia Australia taken in lieu of flowers.
Ms Ley will be among the eulogists.
