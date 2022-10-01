Still plenty we don't know about COVID

There was a time when a COVID-19 rule change was absolutely mind-bending.
It was something that could make a dramatic difference in all of our day-to-day lives.
Could we leave the house? Could we have visitors? Did we need a toilet paper run before the next change came in?
Did we need to stock up on RATs? Or did we need to avoid public spaces a week before a trip away?
Often the announcement would be followed by a rush of trade to the nearby supermarket and bottle shop.
Friday's change to COVID-19 isolation rules almost went unnoticed.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's change to COVID-19 isolation rules feels like a formality.
There were just over 1800 COVID cases recorded in NSW in the past seven days, the lowest number recorded in 2022.
COVID still exists, but the willingness to test, particularly when followed by a period of isolation, is perhaps reflected in the numbers.
Removing the need to isolate is likely to be more about allowing the government to withdraw expensive pandemic leave payments from October 14.
It makes fiscal sense, but as the AMA president, Steve Robson, told the ABC on Friday, COVID is not the flu or the cold from which the body fights and recovers in a week or two.
In some people, it is a long-term illness with wide-ranging effects that we still don't know enough about.
And now, the five-day quarantine period is scrapped; not only must people decide if they will test for COVID but will they isolate themselves?
What steps will they take to protect those around them?
In the UK, where isolation was done away with months ago, COVID is a "dirty" word. Testing is rare, and isolation doesn't happen. One in 70 people in the week ending September 14 tested positive for COVID in England.
How do those odds sound to you and your loved ones?
