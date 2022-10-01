The Daily Advertiser

Vinnies Wagga volunteer James Carn retires after donating his time for 37 years

By Georgia Rossiter
October 1 2022 - 4:30am
Vinnies Wagga volunteer James Carn says he was proud to have helped for so many years. Picture by Madeline Begley

When Wagga resident James Carn signed up for work experience at Vinnies Wagga when he was 18, no one thought he would volunteer his time there for 37 years.

