When Wagga resident James Carn signed up for work experience at Vinnies Wagga when he was 18, no one thought he would volunteer his time there for 37 years.
Now 54, he finally decided to call it a day and gathered with both current and former staff he worked with over almost four decades to celebrate.
"I started on Baylis Street," he said.
"It gave me something to do, I helped the sorters."
Former Vinnies store manager and friend Don Jones said Mr Carn was "very much loved" by everyone.
"He was one of the most loved people in St Vincent de Paul," he said.
"He'd always put his hand up and he'd be there and do it."
Mr Carn was the one placing the clothes in the shopfront on hangars, stacking bales of clothes destined for recycling for the trucks to pick up, and helping the organisation's truck drivers pick up furniture and other donated goods.
Sometimes, Mr Jones said he was the only one that turned up to volunteer.
"The driver was paid, but everyone that worked on the truck was voluntary," he said.
"James would come to work in the morning, and only the truck driver would have turned up because he was paid, so James would fill in."
He also helped out at the Christmas food appeals and toy drives with Vinnies and the Salvation Army, and volunteered at barbecues and other fundraising events.
Eventually, Mr Carn was awarded the Gold Duke of Edinburgh award for his volunteer contributions, one of the first people with a disability to do so in Australia.
As part of his achievement, Mr Carn completed a 250km horse ride through the Snowy Mountains with Riding for the Disabled, and took photos along the way.
Mother Margaret Carn said his dedication to his role at Vinnies was remarkable.
"I am very proud of him," she said.
"There's so many people who wouldn't bother [to volunteer for so long]."
Mr Carn was born with a brain tumor and the treatment to save his life left him with a speech disability.
Mr Jones said Mr Carn's slow turn of phrase kept the shop calm.
"No matter how busy you are, you've still got to stop and listen to James, and that's a beautiful thing," he said.
"The two or three that had worked with him all the time, they said exactly the same."
Mr Carn said his favourite memories from volunteering was the time he spent with other staff, often playing practical jokes.
He finished at Vinnies on Friday, September 23, and celebrated with old friends and colleagues.
