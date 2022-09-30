Visitors to Wagga's aged-care residences will still be required to test negative for COVID, despite mandatory isolation rules being scrapped.
Following a national cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer have to isolate for five days.
The PM said the rules will come into effect from Friday, October 14.
"We have agreed today that states and territories will end their respective mandatory isolation requirements on 14 October," Mr Albanese said.
"With the exception of people in high-risk settings which need to be given particular support - aged care, health care, disability care, the areas that have been previously identified."
Pandemic leave payments will also end on the same date.
Forrest Centre chief executive officer Evan Robertson said while the restriction relaxation does not include staff, visitors to any of their aged-care residences will still be required to test for COVID prior to arrival.
Visitors must also get their temperature checked at the door and are denied entry if it is higher than normal.
Mr Robertson said this was unlikely to change.
"[COVID protocols are] all pretty normal now, but we'll be a little more vigilant about these things," he said.
Visitors are also required to undergo a rapid antigen test before they can visit loved ones at the Gumleigh Gardens Hostel.
It's the same at Baptist Care's aged care services in Wagga.
A spokesperson for the organisation said there is still a high level of vigilance depending on the risk at the Caloola Centre, and its other retirement villages.
