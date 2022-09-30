The Daily Advertiser

Visitors to Forrest Centre, Caloola Centre still required to return negative COVID tests before entry

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's aged care service providers say visitors will not be allowed in facilities if they have contracted COVID. File picture

Visitors to Wagga's aged-care residences will still be required to test negative for COVID, despite mandatory isolation rules being scrapped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.