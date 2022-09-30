THE Emma Stewart stable enjoyed a successful hit and run mission at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Former Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt made the quick trip home to the region worthwhile as he drove exciting two-year-olds Major Celebrity and Major Delight to easy victories in heats of the NSW Breeders Challenge.
The wins now qualify the pair for the semi-finals of the Breeders Challenge series at Menangle next month.
Pitt, now one of the top drivers in the country, was happy to return home a winner.
"It's always great to come to your home area and get a winner and it was a bonus that we got two," Pitt said.
Major Celebrity kicked the day off on the right note. He was sent out at virtually unbackable odds of $1.05 and duly delivered, producing a 26.3 second final quarter to score by eight metre.
"He went super," Pitt said.
"He'll be fully wound up when it comes to the semis and the final.
"He just cruised around nice today."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The win took Major Celebrity's record to four wins from five starts. Pitt remains undefeated on the horse with the two-year-old's only blemish being a third at group one level.
Major Delight maintained her undefeated record with victory in the second of the heats for fillies.
She went straight to the front and came home in 400m quarters of 27.9 and 26.9 seconds to win by nine metres.
Another that was sent out at $1.05, the win did not come without a couple of nervous moments as Major Delight, already a group one winner, drifted on and off the pegs at times when out in front.
"Look, she does. She always has a good look around at her first attempt at most places," Pitt explained.
"She'll get better with a bit of racing but she's always done that. She looked around a lot in front, she's better relaxed and off a trail but you can't do that in these type of races."
Pitt said he was never worried.
"No I wasn't at all. I've driven her at her last few starts and she's done that in every one of them except for her first start when she was leaders back, when she travelled good," he said.
"She was super. I flicked her up a little bit but that was more to keep her mind on the job. She still had plenty left."
The other fillies heat was taken out by Treasure Stride, in another Riverina homecoming.
Treasure Stride is trained by former Uranquinty horseman Russell Jack and was driven by his son, Nathan. She took her record to four wins from five starts, scoring in the quickest mile rate of the three heats, 1:55.5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.