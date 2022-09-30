The Daily Advertiser

Mark Pitt made a successful return home to Riverina Paceway with a winning double on Major Celebrity and Major Delight

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:12am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major Delight, with Mark Pitt in the driver's seat, races away for an easy victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Emma Stewart stable enjoyed a successful hit and run mission at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.