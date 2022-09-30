Letters: Railway bypass solution has no merit

I have sat back over the past few weeks in total amusement and disbelief.
The old premise where "it is OK in someone else's backyard but most definitely it is not welcomed in mine" strikes again and is being heard loudly.
Let's say those who either own or are using some form of infrastructure, including their personal dwelling, have known the railway to be in its current location. Many other forms of infrastructure have been built around the railways over the years.
When the railway was built it met the needs of the community, rightfully so at the time. But in the past half century railways have declined as the preferred form of transport both personally and commercially throughout Australia in general. Yes, communities have prospered from other forms of transport and economies that they have provided. Today and in the future, we need to move huge amounts of goods, including grain, more efficiently and with minimal disruption to our ports and major cities. Yes, there is a need to redevelop and utilise our rail systems once again.
I have the feeling that our local council and some of our elected councillors have a belief and wish to move the railway out of the city as the preferred solution. Let's say this momentum is increasing.
By looking at out growth corridors for housing now and in the future, this solution has no merit for Wagga. Of all the current subdivisions, the railway needs to be pushed at least 15 to 20 kilometres from the city centre either east or west. I have not considered any geographical attributes in saying this, as if they are considered, the distance may be further. Yes, now the railway is in someone else's backyard and these poor folks will have little choice.
The second crazy glaring hypocrisy is the Bomen investment. If the railway line is moved a considerable distance from its current path, this investment has just became redundant. Hell, I don't think ARTC will double back for Bomen. It is bye bye and the Ettamogah Rail Hub will flourish. The other outcome from this decision is the loss of domestic rail travel for our citizens that prefer this type of travel. The decision being driven by (some, few, all) our councillors; let's leave this one alone I think.... for now.
Without question, to enable the Bomen investment to continue the line must remain in its current location. The possible solution for Docker Street is an overpass. With this suggestion the line from near Kapooka to the railway station needs to be lowered into the ground. This alternate proposal needs to be investigated sooner than later, as the Edmondson/Best Street works are to begin in the very near future.
I hope others who may have a valid solution for rail and the Wagga community speak up and comment further. It takes many to make a better place for all.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Wagga, its history, amenity and liveability as we have known it is about to be destroyed.
Whether endorsed by the previous Australian government in 2006, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment who consider themselves to be following this previous endorsement, or by the ARTC who refuse to consider a bypass for Wagga.
The bottom line for Wagga citizens who care should be SAVE THE CITY either by protest or any future vote.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.