Letters: Railway bypass solution has no merit

When the railway was built it met the needs of the community, rightfully so at the time. But in the past half century railways have declined as the preferred form of transport both personally and commercially throughout Australia in general. Yes, communities have prospered from other forms of transport and economies that they have provided. Today and in the future, we need to move huge amounts of goods, including grain, more efficiently and with minimal disruption to our ports and major cities. Yes, there is a need to redevelop and utilise our rail systems once again.