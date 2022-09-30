AFL Riverina's under 16s girls 130-point loss to Sydney Swans Academy at the Super 24 Series in Albury on Thursday hasn't dampened any spirits.
The team was a last minute addition to the Super 24 Series and manager Dee Anderson said she couldn't be prouder of their efforts, particularly as they hadn't played together before.
Anderson said the players all came off the field determined to hone their skills and improve their game after having the opportunity to play against the academy girls in the 132-2 loss.
"They just ran all over us but the Riverina girls took some good marks and had some good plays but honestly it felt like there was about 30 Swans to our 10 girls we just couldn't match them, they (Sydney) were awesome," Anderson said.
Despite the margin, Riveirna went out every quarter to play the best footy they could, never looking defeated or giving up before the final siren.
Anderson said she received positive feedback from their opposition too, who were grateful for the efforts from the Riverina side.
Riverina and Murray Bushrangers were invited to the girls under 16 competition by Sydney as Giants had already finished their under 16 season.
Playing against the development team and getting a taste for higher football has lit a fire in many of the players, with Anderson expecting some of them to trial for academy positions next year.
"It was just a great experience, they all had held their heads high and they played awesome. I was really proud of them. It was just a bit of a shock to the system, how good the academy girls actually were," she laughed.
One player with a standout performance was Turvey Park's Bridee Nimmo, who expressed she might be interested in returning to academy football.
Growing up with three brothers, Bridee always had a footy in her hand and has been thriving in the youth girls competition.
Mum, Sharryn Nimmo, said the experience was invaluable for Bridee who has already started talking about what she can do to improve her game.
"Bridee said 'mum, those Sydney girls are really built, they're really strong, I want to get into the gym.' So I think that's where she could really tell the Sydney girls had been together for quite a while," Nimmo said.
For Bridee, playing against a high level team has helped her identify what to improve on.
"I need to start using my body a bit more, and maybe get a bit stronger," she said.
Leaving the field Bridee said the girls were in high spirits about the game and were already talking about what they could work on together for next time.
This was the first time AFL Riverina have formed an under 16 girls representative side.
