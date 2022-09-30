Australia's new army chief has paid his first official visit to Wagga's Kapooka Army Base since rising to the top job just three months ago.
On Friday morning, chief of the Australian Army lieutenant general Simon Stuart attended the marching out ceremony of 22 Platoon Charlie Company - the very same one in which he served during his time at Kapooka back in 1987.
General Stuart addressed the army's 38 newest recruits, offering them some inspiration as they prepare to leave Wagga and establish their military careers across Australia.
Reflecting back to his own time at Kapooka, general Stuart said there is "great continuity" with the place looking much the same as when he was last there.
"At the heart of this place is to develop people to be the best they can be in the service of their nation.
However, general Stuart said the quality of troops and the culture of the place has improved.
"What has changed [since 1987] is the environment and the quality of these young Australians is far better than I ever was. It's just a wonderful thing to see," he said.
During Friday's ceremony general Stuart welcomed the new recruits into the army family at a "a time of uncertainty, continued and rapid change and adversity."
But he reassured them they have "joined an army with a very clear purpose and with first grade individuals."
General Stuart said recruits are the future of the army and reflected on the high expectations placed on Australian soldiers.
"The expectations... are high and necessarily so, because the consequences of our profession are indeed very significant," he said.
General Stuart encouraged the troops to "lead by personal example and seek to reflect our values in everything you do."
He said these values include selflessness, courage, respect, integrity and excellence.
General Stuart said while soldiers won't always have the time, information, equipment, or people needed for a task, it is important they do their best in whatever circumstance.
"That is the standard," he said.
As the first chief of army in over a decade to have started his service as a soldier, General Stuart was pleased to return and officiate at a parade for the very same platoon where he marched out many years ago.
"A little over 35 years ago I stood where you are today as a soldier in 22 Platoon," he told the recruits.
"What you should take from that is that our army is a magnificent organisation and is one where you can meet and realise your full potential."
Reflecting on his short time as army chief so far, general Stuart said it has already been a tremendous privilege.
"It makes me feel very humble and I work every day to ensure I don't let anybody down," he said.
"The thing I love about it is the quality of our people and I couldn't be prouder of these young Australians who today decided to step up and serve our nation."
The army chief also shared his thoughts on the trend in recent years to provide better support for army and ex-service personnel.
"Our society has changed and so has our army, but the challenges of being a soldier and of operational service haven't," he said.
"They have an impact and we're doing everything we can to ensure we are looking after our people."
General Stuart said it all starts in the way soldiers are trained and that this is vital in building up their confidence and teach them to be part of a team.
Meanwhile, 1st Recruit Training Battalion commanding officer colonel Andrew Deacon said having a former recruit return to Kapooka in the army's top job highlights the opportunities an army career can offer.
"Australian soldiers have been starting their careers at Kapooka for over 70 years," colonel Deacon said.
"An army career can be incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, whether you serve for just a few years or go onto become the chief of army."
After marching out of Kapooka in 1987, general Stuart graduated from Duntroon Royal Military College in 1990.
During his military career, he commanded several overseas operations including in East Timor, Afghanistan, Egypt and Israel.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
