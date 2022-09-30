GROUP one-winning trainer Patrick Payne conceded the trial of four-time city winner Jimmy The Bear is his stable's main reason for their visit to Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
The Melbourne-based trainer will make a rare trip to Wagga on Saturday with two horses.
Lightly-raced staying mare Pearl Rain will make her return from a spell in the Sportsmen's Club Hotel Wagga Picnic Cup Class Two Handicap (1600m).
But the reason behind the trip to Wagga is for Jimmy The Bear to trial, where he will go up against hometown hero Another One in his final hit-out before the $2 million Kosciuszko on October 15.
Jimmy The Bear, a winner of six of his 11 starts, has some Sydney riches of his own in his sights.
"The main reason for it, we've got a horse called Jimmy The Bear and there is trials on so we're hopefully going up for the Silver and Golden Eagle so he's pretty much en route to trial there," Payne said.
"The other one's a companion to race there at the same time and then they'll make their way up to Sydney after that."
Jimmy The Bear has not raced since August 27 when third in a listed race over 1700m at Caulfield.
The Silver Eagle is at Randwick on Saturday week with the Golden Eagle the feature on October 29.
