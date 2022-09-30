TRAINER Doug Gorrel is looking forward to 'kicking some goals' in the months ahead after settling into his new base at Wagga.
Gorrel returned home to Wagga in August after deciding to move his training business from Canberra and has already marked the move with a couple of winners.
"It's been good. Obviously we haven't had much luck with the weather," Gorrel said.
"I totally underestimated how hard the move would be, bringing a whole stable over here but we're finally getting there and settling in.
"It's a good place, nice people. I've just got to try and kick some goals from here."
Gorrel will be busy over the long weekend with three runners on his home track at Wagga on Saturday, followed by two at Narrandera on Sunday.
He believes the better of his hopes are at Narrandera where Tinge Of Ginge, an impressive winner on debut at Wagga last start, and Argyll Gardens will go around.
Gorrel's apprentice, Molly Bourke, will again partner Tinge Of Ginge when she contests the Elders Narrandera and Coleambally Class One Handicap (1200m).
Bourke's two kilogram claim means the three-year-old filly will carry just 53kg.
"She's a nice horse," Gorrel said.
"She'll go around on Sunday and then she'll go to the paddock and we'll give her a bit of a spell.
"If she can run a good race on Sunday then think after a spell she'll come back even better.
"She pulled up good, we're happy to go around again. We just want to look after her too, make sure we've got a nice horse next year."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Argyll Gardens made her stable debut at the same meeting, making up good ground to run third behind Scoffa.
An online purchase from the Jason Coyle stable, Argyll Gardens will contest the Bendigo Bank Narrandera Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
"It was an excellent run (last start). She missed the kick a little bit and got the tiniest of squeezes. She was too far back but that's fine, she finished off really strong, it was a nice run," Gorrel said.
"She's not the easiest horse to keep fit, she's such a good doer and she's an older mare so we haven't pushed her, she might still need a run but gee she finished off well the other day. If she can repeat that and be a bit closer she should be in the finish as well."
Gorrel joked that the five-year-old mare has added pressure to perform.
"I bought her online at the start of the year, hoping to syndicate her, and couldn't find any interest so I've got her myself so hopefully she can put some dollars in the bank," he laughed.
"Hopefully we can have a good prep with her and then someone might trade her on as broodmare."
Gorrel will be represented by Dashing Elgee, Sorry Sunshine and Georgian Court at Wagga.
"(Sorry Sunshine) will have the one run and then go to the paddock. He's still physically and mentally very immature so he'll have just the one run and then go to the paddock," Gorrel said.
"(Dashing Elgee) doesn't handle the heavy and it's going to be heavy again so he'll struggle.
"Georgian Court, she's going really well but she's got to lump a bit of weight. She's off to the picnic final next weekend. She handles the heavy but she's better on top of it. She needs a run going into the 1400 of next week."
