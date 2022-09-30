After making her NRLW debut earlier this year Leeton's Tess Staines is soaking in every moment at Parramatta ahead of this weekend's grand final.
Parramatta have teams in both the NRL women's and men's grand finals, and Staines said the club is buzzing.
Listed as one of Parramatta's five reserves for Sunday, Staines is unlikely to make it onto the field this weekend but could be called up to cover an injured player.
Regardless, Staines said she's proud to be listed in the squad and have had a part in delivering Eels their first women's grand final appearance.
"It's a massive achievement for the girls, the team, and the club. It is really cool to be a part of, knowing we're the first Parra team to make the grand final, that's something they'll never take away from us," Staines said.
"It is really cool to have your name up there and know you've participated and know you've been part of it all happening."
The ex-CSU player made the jump to league from union to pursue a career in the elite competition. After spending 2021 with the Eels she made her debut in round one of the 2022 season.
"It was pretty cool experience. The first game was at CommBank, so it was a home game and we had all of our home crew out," she said.
"We had our families in the tunnel as we were running out for the first game. It was a really, really cool atmosphere and definitely something you don't forget anytime soon."
During the build up to the grand final Parrramatta have run several fan events, including open training sessions and appearances in Sydney.
Staines said despite pouring rain, fans were out in droves to watch both the women's and men's teams train ahead of the big games.
"We had one (training session) last night and we still even had a crowd in the pouring rain. Eels fans are crazy, they are committed 100 per cent. You definitely can't knock at them and they are just so passionate, it's actually unbelievable," she said.
As a child Staines said she dreamed about playing footy on the TV one day, and to do that with Parramatta has been a dream come true.
Staines said it would be exciting to see Parramatta win two premierships on Sunday but she was hesitant to jinx the teams.
"I'm not gonna get ahead of myself, but I reckon both teams well and truly have the capability to come in and stir two competitions up," she said.
After an upset win over the undefeated Roosters in last week's semi-final, the Eels head into the grand final as underdogs.
Parramatta play Newcastle in the NRLW grand final on Sunday at Sydney Olympic stadium.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
