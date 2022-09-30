The Daily Advertiser

Tess Staines excited ahead of Parramatta NRLW grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Staines is listed as a reserve in Parramatta's squad ahead of Sunday's NRLW grand final against Newcastle. Picture by Parramatta Eels

After making her NRLW debut earlier this year Leeton's Tess Staines is soaking in every moment at Parramatta ahead of this weekend's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.