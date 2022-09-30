The Daily Advertiser

Legendary Temora horseman Colin Pike, trainer of the great Paleface Adios, passes away aged 90

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late great Colin Pike with his champion Paleface Adios.

The late Colin Pike is being remembered as a generous, humble gentleman that helped put Temora and the Riverina on the map.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.