The late Colin Pike is being remembered as a generous, humble gentleman that helped put Temora and the Riverina on the map.
Pike, the legendary trainer of the great Paleface Adios, passed away, aged 90, on Thursday in Temora.
The harness racing and wider community are in mourning after the news of Pike's passing spread across the country on Thursday night.
Pike and Paleface Adios took Australia by storm during the mid to late 1970s, becoming a household name on the back of his phenomenal feats on the track.
Raced by Pike and his wife Shirley, the 'Temora Tornado' as he was affectionately known won 108 of his 240 starts, including the 1976 Miracle Mile.
Pike and Paleface Adios will be forever immortalised in the main street of Temora where their statue takes pride of place in Paleface Park.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny led the tributes for Pike on Friday.
"A true gentleman of our great sport, Colin partnered with one of the greatest horses of all time in Paleface Adios but that didn't change a man who was respected Australia wide for his humility," Dumesny said.
"Colin like so many of his era epitomised everything harness racing - a breeder, owner, trainer, driver and a studmaster at Paleface Lodge at Temora.
"Even in this age long past the glory of the 70's and 80's people still talk of 'Pikie and Paleface' a duo who could draw a crowd to marvel in their supreme ability of man and horse.
"On behalf of the harness racing industry condolences are extended to the family and friends of the late Colin Pike, always to be remembered as a man of warmth and friendship and a smile."
Temora mayor Rick Firman said Pike undoubtedly put the town on the map.
"Let's remember, The Aviation Museum is fantastic, but before that, who put us on the map, Col Pike and Paleface Adios, that's who put us on the map, nationally and perhaps beyond," Firman said.
"That's why you look at a community that funded, in partnership with council, and the federal government of the day, Paleface Park.
"You have a look, there is a Paleface Arcade, there is a Paleface Lounge at the Ex-Services Club, there's the Paleface Adios bar, there's all of those things that will live on and go on for generations but the depth that we owe him is very significant in terms of what he's done but it was all done with a humble spirit."
Firman believes the story behind Paleface Adios' 100th career win in the 1980 Cranbourne Cup sums Pike and wife Shirley up best.
"They had lost a cousin in the Mascot air crash. It was shattering for Mr and Mrs Pike, but guess what, they had committed, so they didn't want to let down the trotting club or the people of Cranbourne and district," he recalled.
"They still took Paleface down, that was just the sense of duty even though they were experiencing pain and hurt. That was them though.
"They're just beautiful people and Temora Shire always, always have them, not only is his name etched in history but his name is etched in our hearts and that will remain for the rest of time."
Pike and wife Shirley were named joint citizens of the year in the Temora Shire in 2002.
"Every time you mentioned Paleface he would get very emotional. He had a beautiful, humble spirit but was hard-working," Firman recalled.
"What I love about Col also, not only did he get a lot out of trotting, personally and as a family, but by golly they gave so much back. Whether that was through sponsoring service fees for raffles for trotting clubs all around the country, serving on the trotting board here for decades, working bees. He just gave so much back. He didn't just take.
"What I like to think is that whilst we'll keep Mr Pike in our hearts and minds always, what I think is special is that he's going to be here for the rest of time (at Paleface Park) behind your best mate in the sulky and no one will ever, ever forget."
Long-time Riverina harness racing racecaller and broadcaster Allan Wallett described Pike as a man of the people.
"A super bloke, Colin. Had time for everybody, he was one of those type of blokes," Wallett recalled.
"Very approachable. Very, very knowledgeable on the game too with Paleface and the other horses that he had."
Leeton trainer Norm Diebert said Pike will be remembered as a legend of the sport.
"Col was a real legend in the Riverina," Diebert said.
"He had one of the best pacers to ever run in the Riverina probably and he put the Riverina on the map, especially Temora.
"He was a real good trotting identity. He was good for the sport, he was a good advertisement the way he took Paleface Adios around all over Australia racing him in Miracle Miles and Inter Dominions.
"A top bloke from a top family."
Pike is survived by his wife Shirley, sons David and Ian and grandchildren and great grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Wednesday October 5 at 2.30pm at the Church of England in Temora.
