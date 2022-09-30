The Daily Advertiser

Dindima represent Wagga at 50th Koori Knockout

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
Tyson McLachlan, James Morgan, Maleke Morris, Clarrie Harris and Malakai Morris, alongside club president Craig McLachlan (left) and coach Cliff Morris (right), are part of the Dindima team heading to Nowra for the 50th Koori Knockout. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's Dindima are ready for battle after arriving in Nowra for the 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

