Wagga's Dindima are ready for battle after arriving in Nowra for the 50th NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Dindima coach Cliff Morris said he is excited to take a team back to the Knockout.
Dindima, meaning group of stars in Wiradjuri language, was founded in 2016 to showcase the best Aboriginal rugby league talents from across the Riverina.
Club president Craig McLachlan said Dindima works year round to build their team, in contrast to many at the Knockout who pull together last minute.
"A lot of the other clubs will buy players from anywhere just to win it, where we're community focused, bringing the young boys through," McLachlan said.
Playing-coach Cliff Morris said his team has been rattled by injury with eight players withdrawing from the competition.
Despite it, he's confident his young team will be able to stand for themselves in what will be a tough competition.
Koori Knockout is renowned for hard-hitting, tough footy, and with rain forecast across the whole weekend Morris knows it won't be easy.
"It's do or die," Morris said.
"It's a knockout, so if you lose, it's all over. Everyone's 100 per cent from the kick off."
Dindima made it to the semi-finals in the last Knockout, held in 2019, and there's hope they might make it back to the finals again.
In Wednesday's bracket draw Dindima was placed in Pool D, to play Narwen Eels Blue in their first game on Saturday.
Pool A has been dubbed the "death pool" by organisers meanwhile, to Morris and McLachlan's pleasure, Pool D is the place to be.
"We definitely don't want to be in Pool A, so I think we're in a pretty good place to start," Morris said.
Dindima has been fundraising since the last Knockout to send the team to Nowra, at no cost to players.
McLachlan said raising funds is important for the club as he doesn't want costs associated with the Knockout to stop players from participating.
"Us paying for everything, it just ensures that everybody gets a chance to go and don't get left out because of financial reasons," he said.
Morris said the team are excited to get to Nowra and celebrate culture, community and play some good footy.
The winner of the Koori Knockout secures hosting rights for the following year, 2019 winners South Coast Black Cockatoos are this year's hosts.
