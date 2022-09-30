If not for magic, Australian illusionist Paul Cosentino - known famously as Cosentino - may have never learnt to read.
At 12 years old he picked up the Encyclopedia of Magic and was compelled to know more about the art.
So much so, through learning magic, he learnt to read, which was a delight for his mother who had been a school principal at the time.
"I pointed to a picture of Harry Houdini and asked 'who's that?'," Cosentino said.
"I wanted to be like Houdini, so I started learning magic tricks and through this process I learnt how to read."
Now, at 40 years old, Cosentino is one of the world's most-loved magicians.
Cosentino appeared on the Australian talent show Australia's Got Talent in 2011 and has been a respected name in the magic game ever since.
The Wagga community is no exception when it comes to being a fan of Cosentino, with his upcoming show 'Deception' selling out in record time and a second show created to meet the demand.
Cosentino said the last time he visited Wagga was "many, many moons ago".
"When one show sells out and there's a demand for a second it's always a really exciting feeling," he said.
Cosentino said there are four main pillars to the show, including magic and illusions - so people disappearing, reappearing and teleportation - as well as escapes - escaping from unlikely and difficult situations - and the third was hand magic which will involve crowd participation.
"The fourth is a combination of humour and crowd participation," he said. "It's a very different show and very hard to put into words."
Cosentino said it is one thing to see him perform on television or on YouTube, but there is nothing quite like seeing him live.
"Seeing it live is really powerful, because it's hard to justify the magic, you're seeing it with your own eyes and you just can't believe it," he said.
People can still purchase tickets for his November 22 show which will run from 7.30pm at the Wagga Civic Theatre. For tickets visit: wagga.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/54679.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
