The Daily Advertiser

Wagga demands second Cosentino show after first sells out

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 30 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian magician Paul Consentino to host second show in Wagga to meet the demand. Picture supplied

If not for magic, Australian illusionist Paul Cosentino - known famously as Cosentino - may have never learnt to read.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.