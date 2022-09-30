Your daily coffee may have a more positive impact on your health than you realise, a Wagga academic says.
Charles Sturt University nutrition and dietetics lecturer Dr Marissa Samuelson said new research shows coffee can actually improve the health of your heart, bones, kidneys and liver.
She said coffee not only contains caffeine, but 1000 bioactive compounds, or plant-based chemicals, that affect our health.
"They're all very different but a lot of them have antioxidant function, antibacterial or anti-inflammatory," Dr Samuelson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In an article released for International Coffee Day today, Dr Samuelson said drinking three to four cups of coffee each day won't increase your blood pressure and reduces the risk of gout, type two diabetes, Parkinson's disease, depression and some cancers.
"It seems to be that the optimal dose is three cups a day," she said.
"The higher you go in terms of the amount of coffee, the effect is actually removed and you don't get the benefit."
Health benefits are not the only perks of drinking coffee.
The Press Wagga owner Rachel Fowler said a trip to a favourite cafe is a "ritual" that helps our social well being.
"One little coffee is a simple pleasure and it makes our day," she said.
"It's the perfect excuse to catch up with a mate."
Ms Fowler said fostering a community was one of the driving forces behind her decision to open the Press.
"Going for coffee is an experience," she said.
"It's not just about food and coffee, it's about people."
The National Health Foundation recommends up to four espresso shots of coffee or as many as five cups of instant coffee per day.
Pregnant women should only consume half of that recommendation.
Dr Samuelson advised anyone taking medication or with a medical condition that might be affected by caffeine to seek advice from a doctor or dietitian.
International Coffee Day is on Saturday, October 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.