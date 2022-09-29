Supercross will return to Wagga for the first time since 1998 with the Australian Supercross Championship set to hold their final round at the Wagga International Speedway in December.
After a short hiatus due to Covid, the championship will return in 2022 with four exciting rounds that kicks off in Melbourne on October 21 with the final round to be held out at Yarragundry on December 3.
Young's Hayden Mellross ventured to Wagga to help launch the event with him excited to be back racing in the championship after being forced to sit on the sidelines the last couple of years.
"Yeah it's going to be amazing," Mellross said.
"For me most of my career has been spent racing supercross pretty much abroad, but with Covid and the last couple of years and being able to sit and really do nothing it really makes you miss the sport and love the sport even more.
"This year we have got a full series planned, it's only a short series, but we are allowed crowds back and it's going to be exciting."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Mellross is stepping up to the SX1 class for this season with him looking to replicate the form that resulted in top three championship finishes in the SX2 class in 2016 and 2018.
"I've had some good success through the SX2 class," he said.
"One year I almost won the championship and finished up third overall, the following year I was injured but the year after that I finished second.
"There has been some really good momentum built in the 250 class in supercross in Australia.
"The one race that I have done in the 450 class I finished up second in New Zealand behind Chad Reed and beat the likes of Dean Wilson and Justin Brayton.
"That race was amazing, but coming into this year being on a 450 now my goals are the same and I want to be up in that top three."
While confident ahead of the jump in classes, Mellross also fully understands that he has got a challenge ahead of him.
"It is a challenge, this bike is completely different, it is easier but at the same time harder to ride," he said.
"You get out of the corners and over the jumps a little bit easier, but then again when it comes to the whoops and trying to turn it, the old 450 being heavier and bigger it makes that hard.
"I definitely love the challenge and I already feel really comfortable on it already, but regardless of whether I am in SX2 or SX1 the goal is the still the same and we want to go out and win.
"We want to be fighting for these race wins, that's what I am training for and hopefully come the end of the season we can sit back and that's where we are."
Growing up in Young, Mellross is looking forward to racing in what is effectively his own backyard.
"It's probably the closest local race that I've ever had to home," he said.
"Being only one hour and 45 minutes from Young, it's kind of in my backyard so to speak.
"A lot of other riders are from Queensland or Victoria or Sydney, but for me it's where I was born and raised.
"So I know that I've got a lot of people that I went to school with and a lot of family and friends that will be at the race.
"That will be special in itself and for it to be the final round of the series is exciting as well.
"I'm looking forward to getting out in front of people that I know and hopefully we get a pretty decent crowd for the final round in Wagga."
VIP tickets are set to go on sale on October 4 with any remaining tickets to be sold as general entry on October 7.
It is expected that the event will sell-out well in advance with a crowd of around 7,000 expected to squeeze into the Wagga International Speedway.
International riders will begin to be announced as soon as next week with riders from USA, Canada, UK and Japan confirmed to be competing.
There will also be just under 10 Australian riders competing in the World Supercross Championship returning to Australia to compete at the final round in Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.