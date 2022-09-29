The Daily Advertiser

Supercross is set to return to Wagga for the first time in over 20 years with the city set to host the final round of the Australian Championship

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young's Hayden Mellross is stepping up to the SX1 class after two finishes in the top three of the SX2 championship in 2016 and 2018.

Supercross will return to Wagga for the first time since 1998 with the Australian Supercross Championship set to hold their final round at the Wagga International Speedway in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.