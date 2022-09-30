Junee is expected to swell by thousands at the weekend as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Junee Roundhouse opening.
Admission to the Junee Roundhouse Museum will be free all weekend as part of festivities across town, along with many other activities, says chairman Gail Commens.
"We're hoping for thousands of people to come," she said.
"Our website crashed earlier this week because so many people were trying to get on it."
Starting with an official dinner on Friday, Saturday will kick off at 10am and feature market stalls, a car display, children's entertainment and other activities happening all weekend.
Saturday will also be the day to participate in 1940s "dress and suitcase races", where participants must race with wheelbarrows filled with bricks dressed in fashion from the 1940s.
If visitors book ahead with Lachlan Valley Railway, they can also board a return train to Wagga, Coolamon or Cootamundra.
On Sunday, there will be a railway memories breakfast, and train spotting at Pete's Hobby Railway.
Most businesses in town are taking part in the long weekend celebrations, with many stores decorating their windows as part of a window-dressing competition, and others providing the food and drinks.
Ms Commens said visitors can pick up a passport and collect stamps from all participating businesses to win a prize.
At the Junee Ex-Services Club, there will be a display of the Bethungra Spiral, a heritage listed railway track near Junee all weekend.
Festivities will continue into Monday, with the club hosting a "recovery bowls day" and the markets, displays and continuing as well.
Ms Commens said the celebrations were about giving the biggest roundhouse in the southern hemisphere "a birthday party".
"It was a very significant building," she said.
"The railway didn't come to Junee, Junee was built around the railway."
The Junee Roundhouse was opened in 1947 to refuel trains travelling from Sydney to Albury and back.
The Junee Roundhouse's 75th Anniversary Celebrations are on from Saturday October 1 to Monday October 3. Markets and children's entertainment will be held at the Junee Roundhouse, and other activities Broadway Museum, and the Junee Ex-Services Club.
For more information, head to www.roundhousemuseum.com.au
