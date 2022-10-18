As plans continues to develop regarding traffic management when Bunnings Warehouse moves down Pearson Street, debate around the Bunnings roundabouts has resurfaced.
It comes just months after council resurfaced Dobney and Pearson Streets, including both roundabouts at the iconic Wagga junction.
During the roadworks, Transport for NSW workers installed new solid lines extending part of the way around the northern roundabout to designate the two lanes.
However cars are constantly seen crossing between the lanes while travelling around the roundabout and NSW Driver Trainer Association Vice President Chris Hillis said it's "confusing."
"Everyone travelling through from Pearson Street in the left hand lane will cross the unbroken line," Ms Hillis said.
Instead of 'guide lines', Ms Hillis suggested a dotted line be installed to designate both lanes travelling around the roundabout.
When contacted for comment, Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said the lines delineating two lanes at the roundabout were installed by Transport for NSW in accordance with their standards.
He said there was previously no line marking for the two lanes in the roundabout.
However, Mr Faulkner said it remained a focus, with council currently "investigating if improvements can be made with the line marking in this roundabout."
Adding to the confusion of the intersection, Ms Hillis said lane markings at both the northern and southern roundabout have long been incorrect and remain so after the resurfacing.
For example, she said changes need to be made to markings on the southern roundabout next to the Pearson Street railway bridge.
Ms Hillis said according to the current markings, most northbound traffic coming off the bridge shouldn't be using the right hand lane as it has a turning arrow only.
"99 per cent of [northbound] traffic should be travelling in the left hand lane according to how it's currently marked," she said.
"But no one reads the signs there," she said, pointing out the right hand turning lane leads to a private business.
Like many things in life, Ms Hillis said there is a simple solution to the problem.
"The only thing that needs to be done there to fix the problem is to add a straight arrow to the right hand turning arrow," she said.
Wagga vet Lynne Bodell runs a clinic in nearby Chaston Street and said the issue is likely to get worse with time, even after Bunnings relocates further up the street.
"There will be more traffic passing through there, because council is looking at the southern development application [for Rowan Village] and the main access through Wagga will be along Pearson Street and Glenfield Road," Ms Bodell said.
"Council has just provided in-principal approval to subdivide the area out there, which will bring a very large volume of traffic through."
Ms Bodell, who is also the secretary of the Wagga Ratepayers Association, agreed a lot of people get "very confused" about the lane markings at the roundabouts.
Meanwhile, owner of Pearson Street business ABC Tyres, Brett Crain has driven through the junction countless times in his 20 years at the business and said as such, the lane markings are not an issue for him.
However, he said since council resealed the roads he has seen significant improvements.
He said since the resealing, the section of road has gone from "one of the worst" to "one of the best in Wagga."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
