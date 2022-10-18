The Daily Advertiser

Confusion continues at Wagga's iconic Bunnings roundabouts despite road resurfacing

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW DTA Vice President Chris Hillis said many motorists fail to follow the road markings correctly at the two roundabouts on Pearson and Dobney Streets.

As plans continues to develop regarding traffic management when Bunnings Warehouse moves down Pearson Street, debate around the Bunnings roundabouts has resurfaced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.