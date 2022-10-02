A small Riverina community will celebrate a huge milestone this week as one of its schools marks 125 years educating generations of local children.
At a time when many regional towns are losing their schools, Lockhart Central School principal Janine Dunne said the landmark it had reached was significant.
"We've had a couple of smaller schools close down around us ... [so] it's really important to reach a milestone of 125 years," Ms Dunne said.
One of only two schools in town, Lockhart Central is home to 80 students across primary and secondary, with 27 dedicated teachers.
Ms Dunne said she and her fellow teachers will often teach generations of the same family, which makes the school integral to the community.
"That's really nice to have that relationship with the parents as a teacher and their child's principal," she said.
"It's a very important part of the community."
Judith Smith is one of three teachers working at the school who celebrated its 100th anniversary 25 years ago. She has taught at the school on and off since 1978 and enjoys the fact that she has contributed to history in a small way.
"I'm thrilled, it was a big celebration for 100 years and it's just lovely that the school is keeping going and moving history along," she said.
Ms Dunne has been principal for the past six years and loves the children and community. "I feel pretty lucky," she said. "Eighteen years ago I walked into this school and I just felt at home."
Lockhart Central will hold a celebration at the school this Friday, with food, a historical photo exhibition and entertainment - including a performance by X-Factor and Eurovision contestant Isaiah Firebrace.
"He has cousins here ... we got a grant and we booked him, I don't think we would have picked Isaiah only for the family connection with the town and I don't know if he would have done the gig if not for that," Ms Dunne said.
The principal hopes the Lockhart community, and others from afar, will turn out to celebrate with its school.
"I want anyone and everyone who can to take a day to drive to Lockhart and take a look," she said.
"Not only have we got the 125th, on the 8th and 9th we've got the Spirit of the Land [festival] ... we thought having them together might be a drawcard for both."
The school's 125-year celebration on October 7 is free and runs from 11am to 5pm.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
