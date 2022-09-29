Highway patrol to target drink, drug-driving, traffic offences

Motorists are being warned of double demerits which will be in place for a second consecutive weekend.
Police operation, 'Operation Labour Day 2022', will commence at 12.01am on Friday, with double demerits kicking off from the same time until 11.59pm on Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, said there will be a significant number of vehicles on the roads as people come together over this long weekend, amidst the school holidays.
"We've sadly seen a number of examples recently of significant road-related trauma," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"Holidays are for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are pleading with motorists to help prevent further trauma by taking a few extra steps to ensure they plan ahead and manage their trips.
"This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast, knowing the conditions, and refraining from alcohol and drug use if you're getting behind the wheel.
"Police will be out in force across the state, so those who do the wrong thing can expect to be caught. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely, and we need all drivers to assist us in preventing further tragedies on our roads." Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
Head of Transport Safety, Security and Emergency Management at Transport for NSW, Peter Dunphy said this is likely to be an especially busy time on our roads, with people out and about for the long weekend and school holidays.
"Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and sadly so far this year we have already seen 219 people killed on our roads, that is 24 more than this time last year," Mr. Dunphy said.
