CCTV, dashcam footage sought after street beating, break-in attempts

A man has been jumped in the street and attacked by a group of men in an aggravated robbery attempt in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police are appealing for help from the public after they were interrupted by an injured man as they investigated an attempted break-in at a home in Young.
Officers from The Hume Police District had responded to reports a group of young people were trying to break into the garage of a home on Gordon Street around 2.10am.
The group fled the scene after they were approached by the resident, police said.
As officers spoke with the woman who lived at the home, a 29-year-old man approached them and revealed to them he had been attacked by a group of people in Boorowa Street.
"Police have been told three unknown males demanded the man's car key, before they punched him in the face several times, causing him to fall to the ground," police said.
The man was taken to Young District Hospital for treatment and police commenced investigations into the incidents, including whether they are linked. Nothing was stolen in the attack.
Police urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen three men, believed to be aged in their 20s, to come forward.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Young Police on 6382 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
