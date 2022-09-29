The Daily Advertiser
CCTV, dashcam footage sought after street beating, robbery and break-in attempts in Young

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:18am
CCTV, dashcam footage sought after street beating, break-in attempts

A man has been jumped in the street and attacked by a group of men in an aggravated robbery attempt in the early hours of Friday morning.

