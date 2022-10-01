Wagga Wagga as it used to be

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
For the next three months, Wagga will be one of 14 metropolitan and regional local government areas trialling a drop in the general speed limit from 60 kilometres an hour to 50 kilometres an hour.
Dawn Fraser is pictured in the Daily Advertiser signing her autograph for 11-year-old Lauren O'Brien of Wagga after performing the official opening of Wagga's Show.
Wagga mayor John Harding, Business Enterprise Centre, Deputy Chairman Craig Couzens and Member for Wagga Joe Schipp are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending the official launch of the Riverina Business and Technology Expo at the Bolton Park Stadium.
The Wagga High School Year 12 class of 1982 gathered at the Commercial Club on Saturday night for a 15-year reunion.
Officer in Charge, John Darnley is pictured with official guests in the Daily Advertiser at the official commissioning of Wagga's new $1,000,000 Weather Watch radar.
After 20 years in the hotel industry, popular Bridge Tavern publican Kit Gooley is calling it a day.
David Stevenson from Morgan Street Cycles, Peter Papas from the new Oceanic fish shop and Peter O'Brien from Wagga Hot Bake are campaigning to retain angle parking in Morgan Street.
Zita Denholm was devastated by a break in at her central Wagga home last week, when thieves made off with her engagement ring, which was given to her by her husband, who died only three months ago.
Collingullie Ashmont Demons' annual award winners included. Robert Myers. Brad Aiken, Jeremy Radley, Doug Bruckner, Troy Gunning, Noel Breust and Tony Wild.
A seasonal downturn has forced Michell Sheepskins to lay off seven staff at its Bomen plant.
Local businesspeople Greg Howick, Bob Bowcher, Will McCaffrey, Debbie Walsh and Joanne McCaffrey are pictured in the Daily Advertiser protesting proposed changes to traffic movements which would prevent Baylis Street traffic crossing Forsyth Street.
Popular Wagga policeman and Wagga's Citizen of the Year in 1996, Senior Sergeant P J Lowry, will retire next week after a 37-year career that has earned him countless friends and admirers.
A total of 147 speeding bookings were made in Wagga over the weekend by the new special radar police unit.
Ian Bell, manager of Bell's Soft Drinks, and John Mercer, the company's marketing manager, are pictured in the Daily Advertiser with the two Bell's Trophy Awards offered for entries in the Lions Club Showtime Parade.
The Wagga Lions Club Showtime Parade was actively supported by senior students from all Wagga schools.
The Superintendent of Riverina Police, Superintendent RAB Allen was presented with the Queen's Medal for distinguished service to the police force by the Governor, Sir Rodin Cutler at a special investiture ceremony in Sydney.
The opening regatta of the 1972-73 sailing season was held over two days on Lake Albert.
Mr and Mrs B Grimmond dressed in keeping with the "Roaring 20s" theme at the South Wagga Lions Club annual ball. Among the highlights of the evening was a floor show and dancing to the music of the Mario Baron Orchestra.
Nine members of the Wagga Technical College graduated from a 13-week deportment class with a dinner held at the John Macarthur Hotel.
Water will lose their two outstanding young tennis players, sisters Kaye and Kerri Hallam, when the Hallam family moves from North Wagga to Sydney soon.
A garden party was held at "Talofa", Harefield to introduce Miss Wagga candidate, Vicki McKay.
Mr and Mrs Ferris, of Heath St Wagga, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the Methodist Church Hall.
