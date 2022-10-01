The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Wagga as it used to be

October 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Literary personality Dame Mary Gilmore in the 1950s. As a child, Dame Mary played with the Wiradjuri children at Houlighans Creek. She was a strong advocate for women's and Indigenous rights. Picture supplied

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.