Charles Sturt University has announced $4 million in new scholarships providing free accommodation for disadvantaged students.
Over 500 students from regional, rural and remote areas and low socioeconomic status backgrounds, or those who are the first in their family to attend university, will be helped by the bursary commencing in 2023.
The scholarship is part of CSU's commitment to greater equity in higher education, CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said, and will allow people from regional areas to pursue their "dreams".
"For many prospective students, only their financial position prevents them from starting and completing university courses," Professor Leon said.
"These scholarships are just the latest way in which Charles Sturt University is assisting regional, low SES and first-in-family students to pursue the careers of their dreams."
The scholarships are valued at approximately $7000 dollars each and will go to 570 disadvantaged students, primarily to cover the costs of accommodation for the first year of university.
Professor Leon said the scholarships have positive flow on effects for regional cities, such as Wagga.
"Those benefits to our communities carry over beyond a student's time at the University because around 75 per cent of Charles Sturt graduates go on to live and work in regional areas," she said.
"This pipeline of skilled workers includes the teachers, health professionals, engineers and IT specialists of which there is a critical scarcity in regional Australia."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
