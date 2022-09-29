The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University has announced scholarships for over 500 students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 29 2022 - 8:00am
Over 500 students from disadvantaged backgrounds will be helped by the new scholarships offered by CSU. File picture

Charles Sturt University has announced $4 million in new scholarships providing free accommodation for disadvantaged students.

