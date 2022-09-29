A Wagga business has warned people to be vigilant on social media after scam accounts pretending to be them tried to trick customers and potentially turn family school holiday fun into a financial nightmare.
Inflatable World is the latest business to fall victim to scam accounts that have been set up to look almost identical to official pages on Facebook.
The fake accounts have been contacting people who have interacted with the business's legitimate page, called 'Inflatable World Wagga Wagga', claiming they had won free tickets for the school holiday period.
Inflatable World duty manager Breanna Morden said the scams came after the business announced a competition for the chance to win free tickets. The winners were to be announced via a post.
"A fake page was set up to look almost identical to ours except they have a hyphen in the name, whereas we don't have a hyphen," Miss Morden said.
"We've had customers contacting us saying they have received a Facebook message from this fake account telling them they had won the tickets."
On other occasions, the fake account tagged people they claimed to be the winners of the tickets in the comment section of the post on the official page.
The fake account then includes a link which asks the recipient to provide details such as their Medicare number and bank account details.
It's not the first time such a scam has happened, with the same thing occurring during the last school holidays.
"We won't message people directly, we don't tag people and we don't ask for any details like your Medicare number or bank account details," Miss Morden said.
Miss Morden said while the majority of their customers who had reached out to them to say they had been contacted by the fake accounts hadn't fallen for the scam, there were a couple who did provide some personal details.
Tell-tale signs a page may be a scam account include spelling mistakes and links attached to a message.
Wagga resident Ash Selby was one of many people who received a message from the scam account.
Mrs Selby said the fake account reached out to her on Tuesday before sending her a friend request.
"I knew that it was a bit weird as normally places like that don't add you as a friend on Facebook, and then I received an inbox saying I won tickets, but I had to register to receive them," she said.
"With a link to click, I knew then it was a scam."
Cootamundra resident Krystle Derschow was also contacted by the scam account.
Miss Derschow said it was the first time she has experienced a scam of this nature.
"They sent a friend request first then a message on Messenger saying we had won tickets and to click the link below," she said. "I asked why it wasn't posted on the site. The reply I got was that this was the correct procedure."
Miss Derschow said, without thinking, she clicked the link that was attached to the message and she was then taken to a page requesting her email and bank details.
"I soon got out of that and asked why it would ask for bank details," she said.
"They replied 'it's the policy', and I said 'I don't think so' and they asked for a snapshot of the link.
"I sent it and they replied 'oh, I see, just fill it out so we can sort your tickets out'."
Miss Derschow, having clued onto the fact it was a scam at this point, blocked and reported the page.
Scams can be reported to the ACCC via the website scamwatch.gov.au.
