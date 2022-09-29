The Labor spokesperson for Finance, Industry and Trade said more investment in TAFE is needed if Wagga wants to meet the challenges that will come with $20 billion worth of major infrastructure projects.
Mr Anoulack Chanthivong visited Wagga this week to meet with member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr and a number of local businesses.
He said it's an "exciting time" to be in the city with so many large projects in the pipeline, but we need to address workforce issues in the region.
"I've been hearing [from local businesses] that the skills shortage is a major issue," he said.
"Our skills shortage hasn't happened in the last two weeks, it's a problem that has been brewing for decades.
"I think the destruction and under-investment in TAFE ... has led to this situation, that's an issue [Labor] will be addressing, as part of our policy agenda we'll be creating a TAFE centre of manufacturing excellence."
Mr McGirr said Wagga has a great opportunity in front of it, but there are challenges to address first.
"We're talking about a pipeline of projects here of $10,20 billion in the next 5 to ten years," he said.
"But we have challenges we have to address, in particular where are we going to find the workforce for our projects and how will that affect local business, and importantly where are we going to get the housing," he said.
Mr McGirr said the government should be asking the companies behind projects, such as Inland Rail and Transgrid, to collaborate and share their data so Wagga can better prepare for the skills needed in the future.
"Once we have that information then the government can work on what skills do we need, what training do we need, and what housing do we need," he said.
"If we get this right, we set this region up for the future.
"If we don't get it right ... we could have significant social dislocation."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
