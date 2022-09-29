Major projects always attract sceptics. However the longer the distance, the more competitive rail becomes. As an example on the Perth to the east corridor, rail has 80 per cent of all freight.

I am not aware if the project has blown out to three times its original cost. Perhaps Ms Donlon will share with us the source of her information.

Ms Donlon is obviously not aware that construction has been under way for two years with Parkes to Narromine completed and Narrabri to Moree due for completion in 2023.

Level Crossing times. Double stacks will run at 60km/h. Allowing one minute for lights to operate at 1.7-kilometre train should take around three minutes. However train speeds are always at the discretion of the driver, and have been slower at present due to track maintenance.

Concerning hydrogen rail operators need proven technology now, to suggest they wait for hydrogen to prove itself is not credible