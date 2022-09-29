In reply to Maureen Donlon ("Only one solution to harm caused to city by Inland Rail", DA letters September 19), I make the following points:
Perhaps Steve Stoyko's letter ("'Not in my backyard' stance", September 21) says it all. Not in my backyard.
Congratulations to Debra and Doug (DA letters, September 27).
Feeling self righteous, I have submitted a detailed suggestion to ARTC through our hard working local state member, Dr Joe, and briefly, it suggests a moratorium of say five years on any construction work through Wagga.
During this time, it is suggested that a new supplementary EIS be prepared concentrating only on the possibility of a bypass for Wagga - at the same time, the existing line can be utilised for single deck carriages, as far as the major hub at Parkes which will have the infrastructure to allow loading/unloading.
The moratorium will also allow the completion of the massive freight centre at Bomen and the ironing out of any access problems with the Inland Rail project.
Come what may, Inland Rail is going to occur, but it is up to us to endeavour to protect the interests of Wagga as far as we can.
This is the word of caution that we all need to head. Net zero targets are a total farce. They will ruin our economy as they have already done in Europe and the UK.
Word of advice: don't follow us down the net-zero path
Australia is embarking on the same mad, self-destructive road we've been on in the UK, where the next six months now depend completely on one single factor: the weather.
