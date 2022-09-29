GROUP one-winning reinsman Mark Pitt will return home to the Riverina on Friday to partner two of Australia's most exciting two-year-olds.
The former Leeton horseman will team up with the Emma Stewart stable to contest heats of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Riverina Paceway.
Pitt has established himself as one of the country's leading drivers in recent times, experiencing a lot of group one success, predominantly with the Stewart stable.
A member of the Riverina harness racing's famous Diebert family, Pitt is keen to return 'home' for a couple of drives.
"Yeah it's great to come back," Pitt said.
"It's always good to come back to the Riverina area and hopefully have some success."
Pitt will drive Major Celebrity and Major Delight on Friday.
All eyes will be on unbeaten filly Major Delight in the second of the NSW Breeders Crown 2YO Fillies Heat (1740m).
A full sister to Max Delight, Major Delight is unbeaten in her three starts and was a winner of the group one APG Vic Gold Bullion 2YO Fillies Final at Melton back in May.
"Yeah she's really special," Pitt said.
"She's still very untapped yet. She's still a little bit green but once she works it out, she'll be one of the better ones."
Major Delight has drawn the outside in the field of six and while confident she will get the job done, has no plans to set her alight.
"It will just depend on the tempo and what's happening inside us but I'm sure she will roll forward and hopefully she finds the front and she'll just have a nice quiet run," he said.
"I won't be opening her up too much."
Major Celebrity, a full brother to group three winner Starburst Girl, has drawn five of six in the opening event, the NSW Breeders Crown 2YO Colts and Geldings Heat (1740m).
He won his first three starts for Pitt before running third to him in the group one Nutrien Equine Alabar Farms 2YO Pacing Colts and Geldings Final last month at Menangle.
"I do like him. He's a pretty genuine horse and I think he'll still get better with racing," Pitt said.
"He's drawn out, there's a couple of tricky ones drawn inside us so it will be interesting to see what happens early but he'll be going forward."
Both horses are being set for the group one NSW Breeders Challenge series and will progress to the semi-final and final, all going well, after Wagga.
"They're pretty serious horses," Pitt said.
"No disrespect to the other runners, but I think they've both got a little bit on them."
And Pitt plans to stick with them throughout the series.
"For sure, I won't get off those two, they're pretty serious horses," he said.
The first of 10 races at Riverina Paceway kicks off at 12.17pm.
