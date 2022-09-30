The Daily Advertiser

Hume and Hovell Ultra Marathon cancelled following heavy rains

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hume and Hovell Ultra Marathon has been cancelled after the track was deemed unsafe due to flood waters and predicted rain conditions. Picture supplied

Ongoing wet weather causing poor track conditions has resulted in next weekend's Hume and Hovell Ultra Marathon being cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.