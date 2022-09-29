Wagga's Women in Business are hoping to engage with the next generation of professionals as the organisation welcomes its new president.
Former executive committee member Fiona Piltz was announced last week as the new president, after Jennifer Galloway stepped down and wrapped up six years on the committee.
"We've got significant growth in membership so clearly our members are seeing something that is appealing to them," Ms Piltz said.
"What better time to take the reigns and keep it growing?"
Ms Piltz has been involved with WIB for six years, spending two as a committee member and secretary.
She said she's hoping to get young women involved in the organisation as they continue to give members as much value as possible.
"We need to focus on young women professionals who want to actually network and connect," Ms Piltz said.
"What else can we do with our young member programs to give young members value as well."
WIB was formed in 2004 as a way for professionals in Wagga to network and find opportunities for growth and development.
Eighteen years later, the organisation runs year-round events, a mentoring program, and created the 'Hear Them Roar' video series celebrating regional women's successes.
When COVID restrictions began to lift, WIB listened to their members and began incorporating more fun into their events, something Ms Galloway said brought a "wave" of new members.
"There are incredible women in this community," she said.
Ms Piltz said they organisation will continue to find ways to make memberships worthwhile for all women.
"We want to make sure we're hitting the needs of our members and that they are actually getting value for money," she said.
