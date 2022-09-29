The Daily Advertiser

New president Fiona Piltz invites young professionals to join Women in Business

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women in Business Wagga new president Fiona Piltz wants to grow the groups membership even further. Picture supplied

Wagga's Women in Business are hoping to engage with the next generation of professionals as the organisation welcomes its new president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.