September 29 2022
Wagga Cycling Club members are looking forward to competing on their new velodrome with the Golden Wheel set to take place on Saturday.

Although facing some unfavourable weather conditions, everything is gearing up nicely for the return of the Golden Wheel in Wagga on Saturday.

