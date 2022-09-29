Although facing some unfavourable weather conditions, everything is gearing up nicely for the return of the Golden Wheel in Wagga on Saturday.
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club vice president Cameron Oke is looking forward to the return of the event, with some exciting racing scheduled throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
"We have got really good entries," Oke said.
"Obviously coinciding with the Gears and Beers, we are really looking forward to giving the cycling community and the people attending the Gears and Beers the opportunity to see this multi-sport complex."
Currently sitting at over 110 entries, Oke says the club is leaving entries open to the day of competition in order to try and get some last-minute entrants.
"We are accepting entries on the day and late entries," he said.
"We are probably looking at getting another 15 or 20 and if we could get to the 150 mark we would be absolutely stoked."
While the complex has hosted events in the recent weeks including the AusCycling Marathon Championships last month, Oke was looking forward to having the first major event held on the new velodrome.
"The Golden Wheel like all sporting events was cancelled due to Covid," he said.
"I guess the great thing for us is our last one two years ago was the the old velodrome in Kincaid Street.
"But now we really get the showcase this particular facility and what the club wants to do is get as many spectators here to have a look at what we have on offer.
"Because this is the best facility in New South Wales and probably Australia.
"The more people that get to see this, the bigger events we can get and it's only going to be beneficial for the Wagga community."
There is nine different categories of racing including U9, U11, U13, U15, U17, U19, U23, Elite and Masters with Oke looking forward to the action on track.
"We will have handicaps, scratch races and keirin's which is all quite exciting track racing," he said.
"Then obviously our grand finale and race of the evening will be the Golden Wheel which is a six lap handicap.
"We will have our juniors, our womens and then the last race of the night for the men's is the Golden Wheel."
The event has attracted quite a number of accomplished riders with Oke looking forward to the talent that will be competing on Saturday.
"We have got a substantial amount of Sydney and Melbourne riders," he said.
"We have been able to jag a few national riders and there are some juniors who have just come off the national road race.
"We've got young Ben Coates in the U15s and he's a national champion, so is Lauren Bates and Elsie Apps.
"There is probably going to be five or six national champion road cyclists who are now turning their attention to the track."
Locally there are also some riders to keep a close eye on with Wagga's Sydney Chittenden and Cootamundra's Lexie Phillips both coming off fantastic national campaigns while Angus and Hunter Behnke, Connor Sheargold and Luke Nixon will also be ones to watch.
With the main event set to be held under lights, Oke is hoping that plenty of people will come out and enjoy the exciting action.
"We are looking to be wrapped up by around 8.30pm," he said.
"But if we have stoppages or anything like that then it will get delayed a bit.
"It's free to enter and we are just hoping for a big spectator turnout, there will be food and beverages available and everything is ready to rock and roll for a good weekend.
"Hopefully the weather gods can also be on our side."
