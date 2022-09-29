Taking his dog Charlie for a walk down the road, it doesn't take long for Graeme Hackett to pass at least 12 other homes which also have furry friends bounding around in the backyard.
The sheer volume of scruffy pooches on his East Wagga street is no coincidence, as pet ownership has skyrocketed in the city over the past year.
Data from the office of local government shows Wagga recorded 2373 new pet registrations in 2021/22 - the second highest tally in NSW.
The statistic is not a huge surprise to Mr Hackett, who regularly runs into other people exercising their dogs as him and Charlie venture around the city.
"It's especially noticeable at the dog park in Gobbagombalin, because we go and there is pretty much always between 10 to 14 dogs at any given time," he said.
While pet registration doesn't only include canines, Moorong Veterinary Clinic's Rosemary McKean was confident dogs were the driving force behind the Wagga statistic.
"People in Wagga just love their dogs in particular," Dr McKean said.
"There's obviously cat owners as well but we see a huge number of dogs and over the last 2 years with COVID, the increase in dog ownership in the town has been massive."
The veterinarian said she has seen a surge in people in their 30s or 40s buying their very first pet and "finally discovering the joys of pet ownership".
Wagga City Council's manager of environment and regulatory services Mark Gardiner said the region's number two rank was particularly impressive considering the larger populations in other local government areas.
"It acknowledges that people in Wagga Wagga and surrounds have their pets as a high priority, caring about their safety and ensuring that if they go astray, they can be safely returned," Mr Gardiner said.
"It's also a great achievement for council staff, as they've been working hard in the community to make sure animals are microchipped and lifetime registered.
Lake Albert pet owner Howard Booth, talking with his 12-year-old dog Patch by his side, said there were many reasons why people in Wagga might be drawn to having pets.
As well as the city's wide range of open parks and walking trails, Mr Booth also highlighted companionship and security.
"There's also a lot of families here who want to get pets so they can bond with the children," he said.
The Central Coast was the local government area with the most pet registrations with 2834, while Lake Macquarie, Hawkesbury and the Northern Beaches rounded out the top five.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
