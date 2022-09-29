There might not be horses but there will still be plenty happening at the Lockhart racecourse on Friday. The races themselves were called off due to track conditions but the gates will open at noon for the humans to get cracking on a great day out with kids entertainment and Sky Racing on the big screen. Fashions on the Field will go ahead, there's music from Mollie Waters at 2.30pm, sausage dog races and foot races with cash prizes. Guest speaker, gold Paralympian Kurt Fearnley appears at 1pm.
Strap yourself in for a huge weekend celebrating the Australian icon that is the mighty ute at the Deni Ute Muster. Campers started setting up on Thursday as the first of 20,000 people arrive at the festival site just outside Deniliquin for a big two days of events - think circle work, ute barrel racing, rodeo, blue singlet count, sideshow alley, kids activities - and a massive line-up on the big stage. US country star Brad Paisley takes the main stage on Saturday night. Stellar artists Jessica Mauboy, The Angels, Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, Sara Storer, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls and Darlinghurst are among the Australian acts and there's a whole lot more where that came from. Oh, can't forget Bluey! Tickets from deniutemuster.com.au.
Half a century has passed since the first Uranquinty Folk Festival and you better believe there will be huge celebrations this weekend. The village is buzzing ahead of its return, with even the local pub scheduling its reopening to coincide with the event. It kicks off with artists at the Quinty Pub on Friday before functions and music at the Uranquinty Hall and oval over Saturday and Sunday, and more to wind up on Monday. Visitors are encouraged to bring along instruments and join in the fun.
Lycra and lagers are on the weekend forecast with the return of Gears and Beers for the second time this year. The cycling and craft beer festival came back in March after two years of cancellations, and organisers Wollundry Rotary are making final preparations for the event to return to its annual October weekend slot. There's a Friday night do at Thirsty Crow, and rides take off on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Saturday's smaller-scale festivities in the Victory Memorial Gardens ramp up to a full-blown craft beer and cider festival on Sunday.
Junee's iconic Roundhouse celebrates 75 years of rail history with a weekend of free entry and riding the rails on heritage train rides to Coolamon, Wagga and Cootamundra. A huge weekend of train-themed fun awaits, starting with the official opening at the Roundhouse in Harold Street at 10am on Saturday with markets, entertainment, Australian Army Band Kapooka, and a vintage, classic and muscle car display. Make your way through town to check out the rest over the weekend, including 1940s dress and suitcase races on Sunday, trainspotting at Pete's Hobby Railway and models of the Bethungra spiral. It all continues right through to Monday.
Watch the masters at work with three big days on the board at speed shears in Culcairn and Walbundrie. The Southern Riverina Strongwool Championships will see titles awarded from the Culcairn Show shear today and the Walbundrie speed and show shears tomorrow and Monday. The events are held at their respective showgrounds and with more than $6000 in prizes, there's more than glory up for grabs.
One of Wagga's most beloved race days is a perfect way to put in part of the long weekend. Gates open to the Wagga Picnics at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club at noon on Saturday, and the little race day that's gone from strength to strength in recent years will draw a solid crowd in support of Country Hope. The family-friendly day includes entertainment for the kids, Fashions on the Field and a six-race card.
It'll be emergency vehicles only for Coolamon's main street on Sunday for the town's Fire Engine Muster. Cowabbie Street will be lined with vintage fire engines and other emergency vehicles for the free day hosted by the Coolamon Fire Museum. The big day starts at 10am and will also feature market stalls and activities for the whole family before it wraps up at 4pm.
A delightful forecast spells an open day from noon at the Wyalong Yacht Club on Sunday. There'll be free pedal boat and kayak hire on the day, as well as a sausage sizzle for a small fee. Bring along a chair or picnic rug and relax at Cooinda Waters.
