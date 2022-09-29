The Daily Advertiser

Festivals, gigs and events: What's on around Wagga this October long weekend

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
September 29 2022 - 10:00am
Frock up for the picnics, head to Deni and the dust of the Ute Muster, or strap yourself in for Gears and Beers. Pictures from file

Gigs

Friday

  • Tilly's: Front Bar Fridays with Rossi
  • The Blamey: JL the Barber from 9pm
  • Romano's: Liam Dalby from 8pm

Saturday

  • Union Club Hotel: Deja Groove from 9.30
  • Tilly's: DJs from 9pm
  • The Blamey: Filthy Rocks from 9pm

Sunday

  • Wagga RSL: The Bushwackers
  • Romano's: Oktoberfest from 2pm
  • Tilly's: Mark Atkinson Duo, Fluffy and Centennial

No horses? No worries

There might not be horses but there will still be plenty happening at the Lockhart racecourse on Friday. The races themselves were called off due to track conditions but the gates will open at noon for the humans to get cracking on a great day out with kids entertainment and Sky Racing on the big screen. Fashions on the Field will go ahead, there's music from Mollie Waters at 2.30pm, sausage dog races and foot races with cash prizes. Guest speaker, gold Paralympian Kurt Fearnley appears at 1pm.

