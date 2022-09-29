Half a century has passed since the first Uranquinty Folk Festival and you better believe there will be huge celebrations this weekend. The village is buzzing ahead of its return, with even the local pub scheduling its reopening to coincide with the event. It kicks off with artists at the Quinty Pub on Friday before functions and music at the Uranquinty Hall and oval over Saturday and Sunday, and more to wind up on Monday. Visitors are encouraged to bring along instruments and join in the fun.