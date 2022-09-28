FLOODING has sunk next month's Strawberry Fields festival which was to be held at Tocumwal, with several entertainment areas earmarked for the event already underwater.
After being cancelled for two years due to COVID, next month's event was to be the second festival this year after a two-weekend bash in March.
"After a brilliant but unusual double weekend back in March, we were so excited to be bringing Strawberry back to its traditional large scale format," a spokesman said.
"The Murray River, which normally is the star attraction of our beloved festival, has experienced unprecedented flooding levels.
"After being in Tocumwal for a decade we have never seen these heights persist. Critical access and entertainment areas are currently metres underwater."
The organiser said the festival had been rescheduled to November 17-19 next year.
"You can roll over your tickets to our new dates ... or you can claim a refund," the organiser said.
