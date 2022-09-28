The southern hemisphere's premier Warbirds airshow event has been axed just two weeks before it was due to be held.
The biennial Warbirds Downunder Airshow due to be held on October 15 and 16 this year has had to be cancelled with Temora Aviation CEO Murray Kear saying this is due to "unprecedented" weather.
"The decision to cancel the event has not been taken lightly," Mr Kear said.
"However the unprecedented weather cycles have waterlogged the entire event site including car parking, aircraft parking, caravan parking and the tent city glamping sites, and has prevented them from being utilised as intended."
It has now been four years since the last full-scale Warbirds Downunder event took place with COVID cancelling the 2020 event.
Temora has received 101.8 millimetres of rain in September to date, and more heavy falls are forecast before the airshow.
Since the start of the year, Temora has already received 745.8 millimetres of rain, and with another four months until year's end, the town is trending to double its annual expected rainfall.
Mr Kear said in light of this and the fact the event site is predominantly grassed areas without any infrastructure or roads, the aviation museum is unable to stage the event.
"We have cancelled the show because the potential for spectators, campers, vendors and all attendees to be placed in an unsafe situation is far too high, and it would be inappropriate and unsafe to invite our visitors onto the site," he said.
In some good news to ticket holders, organisers have announced everyone will have the price of their tickets refunded. This will happen automatically and will be facilitated through Ticketmaster.
"We know how disappointing this is for all our intended visitors, as it is for our Temora Aviation Museum team who have worked so hard for the last two years organising the event," Mr Kear said.
"We will now regroup and announce when we can next stage this event.
"We know this is very disappointing news, and we thank you for your understanding and patience."
The country airshow festival tells the evolutionary story of Australia's wartime aircraft, with displays ranging from 1930s RAAF training aircraft right up to Australia's current front-line fighters.
