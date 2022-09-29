The Wagga City Wanderers U23's will look to claim their third straight Capital Premier League premiership with the side set to face in-form Brindabella in Sunday's grand final.
With last years finals series called off due to Covid, Wanderers coach Liam Dedini said it was exciting for his side to be back playing in a grand final.
"The boys did the hard work through the middle of the year to get enough points to scrape into fourth," Dedini said.
"But the last couple of weeks we have been playing our best football and to get the boys into their third grand final is very exciting.
"With Covid, there has only been three finals since the competition started and to have the boys win two of them already and have a shot at a third one is a pretty big achievement for the club."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
After finishing fourth the Wanderers progressed through to the final after sudden-death wins against Yoogali 2-1, before fighting back against ANU to lock their spot in the decider with another 2-1 victory.
Although having had to do it the hard way, Dedini believes that the two tough matches is perfect preparation for the grand final clash against the Blues.
"I think we like that and the two years we won it previously we did the same thing by finishing in fourth," he said.
"We got to the grand final to play the team we hadn't beaten and we did it against ANU then.
"We haven't beaten Brindabella yet, so maybe it is a good omen potentially.
"But we can definitely give Brindabella a run for their money as we have only lost by a goal each time.
"Playing our best football now, there is every chance we can take home a third premiership."
The Wanderers will come into Sunday's grand final with plenty of confidence after a strong finish against ANU, with Dedini pleased with how the side ran out the 90 minutes.
"ANU definitely came out firing and had a few early chances," he said.
"Adam (Stevens) our keeper made a few good saves and kept us in the game.
"The last little bit of the first half we had a chance and we took it through James Thomson.
"We made a few changes at halftime and just after and just dominated the second half.
"Young Tommy Yongai came on and volleyed an absolute screamer into the back of the net with about 10 to go and the boys held on and got the job done."
A tough run on the road in the lead-up to finals resulted in the Wanderers losing their last four games of the regular season.
Dedini says that there hasn't been any major changes made in the past few weeks, with his side's momentum switch purely down to making the most of their chances.
"We were playing decent football I think coming into finals," he said.
"The biggest thing for us is that we weren't converting our chances.
"We could do down and create enough chances to score a few goals, but we couldn't finish off and then we would always concede one or two that would cost us the game.
"We just really needed to finish off and click and in the finals we have scored two goals and defended quite well in both games so far.
"If we can do the same on the weekend I think we are a good chance."
Although having not beaten Brindabella so far this season, Dedini believes that his side can take a lot of positives out of their most recent clash in round 23 where they went down 2-1 after scoring the first goal of the game.
"Brindabella are a good team and we haven't got them this year yet," he said.
"But if there is anytime to do it, it would be good to do it on the weekend.
"We played them the last game of the year before finals and we played quite well.
"We were 1-0 up and ended up conceding two near the end, but I think we created enough chances in that game to take it out.
"I think if we play our best football we've definitely got what it takes to get the job done against them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.