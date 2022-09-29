The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers U23's will look to grab their third straight premiership on Sunday with them set to go up against Brindabella in Canberra

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
The Wagga City Wanderers U23's will be looking for their third straight premiership when they clash against Brindabella in Sunday's grand final. Picture from Wagga City Wanderers

The Wagga City Wanderers U23's will look to claim their third straight Capital Premier League premiership with the side set to face in-form Brindabella in Sunday's grand final.

