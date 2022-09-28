A Wagga IT expert has described sighting the details of locals in data leaked by Optus hackers as "scary".
The telco giant's hacking, which has affected potentially millions of Australians, is the biggest leak to hit our shores and won't be the last, according to Dylan Comerford.
Last week it was revealed Optus had been victim to a cyber attack, resulting in the theft of personal information - including dates of birth, names, phone numbers, addresses, licence numbers and potentially passport details - of its subscribers.
The data of around 10,000 people was leaked for a short period of time on Saturday, along with a ransom demand.
The Wagga IT consultant said the leak is huge, and has sighted the private information of local residents.
"We're lucky it was only 10,000 so far, over 11 million users were in the database," Mr Comerford said.
"This is by far the largest Australia has ever seen."
And as the world becomes increasingly digitised, leaks will become more common, he said.
"It's at the stage now where 90 per cent of business software is now in the cloud ... there's a massive risk for anyone around the world to try and gain access ... as software progresses, so do the hackers," he said.
He said Optus customers are now at risk of scams running off the back of leaks.
"There's two types of scams that are most common when something like this occurs. The first is identity fraud," he said.
"Hackers will use that information, first name, last name, date of birth, to try to open bank accounts, get loans ... that type of thing.
"The second is more common, the text message scams, phishing attacks ... all that information is perfect to use."
Mr Comerford told the DA he has seen the leaked data and it includes the details of a number Wagga locals.
"It's quite scary to see," he said.
NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello confirmed on Tuesday that Optus will reimburse NSW drivers who need replacement licence as a result of the hack.
At Wagga's service NSW branch on Wednesday, one local rushed to get his licence reissued, originally trying online, but the website appeared to be facing technical difficulties due increased traffic, they said.
Optus and Service NSW did not reply to questions from the Daily Advertiser.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
