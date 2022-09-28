The Daily Advertiser

Wagga IT consultant Dylan Comerford said the Optus leak is the biggest leak to hit our shores

By Conor Burke
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:22am, first published 8:00am
A notice on the window of the Optus store on Baylis Street directing customers seeking information on the cyber attack to the left of the store suggests they've been busy fielding questions.

A Wagga IT expert has described sighting the details of locals in data leaked by Optus hackers as "scary".

