NSW Waratahs have come third in the water polo under 15 National State Championships, featuring Wagga player Ella Creighton.
Ella has been playing water polo for nearly 10 years, and said making the state team was rewarding after making sacrifices for her sport.
Playing in a Sydney-based competition over the winter, Ella was lucky to know some of her teammates already and said it helped ease some of her nerves for the championships.
The team trained in Sydney several times before flying together to the Gold Coast for the Championships.
"It was good because we got to get to know everyone a little bit," Ella said.
Despite it being Ella's first time playing at this level, she said she felt good ahead of the competition with only a few jittery nerves.
Once she was in the pool her nerves melted away and she was ready to take on whatever came her way.
"I think I played well, just helping the team win games and scoring," Ella said.
The team played five games across the championships before they played Queensland Gold in the bronze medal match on Tuesday. Ella scored five goals over the four days.
It's not just Ella who loves water polo at home though, with the entire Creighton family involved in the sport.
Ella said it was nice to have parents who can give her pointers on how to improve her game.
"It's good because they can tell you various ways to improve on everything," Ella said.
Dad, Ben Creighton, said the family is very proud of Ella's achievements and are pleased to continue supporting her to pursue the sport.
"At the end of the day while she's committed we're happy to support and her continue to do the travel and to play," he said.
Watching his daughter from the sidelines he said that it was pleasing to see Ella become more confident in herself as the competition progressed.
"It's great! It's really good to see that she's continuing to improve and get those bit of a reward for her hard work."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
