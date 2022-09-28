The Daily Advertiser

Ella Creighton represents Wagga in NSW Waratahs state water polo side

NSW Waratahs under 15 water polo player Ella Creighton has helped the team to their bronze medal win in Queensland this week. Picture suppled

NSW Waratahs have come third in the water polo under 15 National State Championships, featuring Wagga player Ella Creighton.

