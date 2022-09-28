A Wagga dad is calling on for community support to enable him and his wife to complete a challenge that raises funds for children facing cancer or life-threatening illnesses.
Next year Andrew Walsh will commence his seventh Riverina Redneck Rally for Country Hope, with the help of his wife and second-time participant Louise Walsh.
In order to compete, their team, I Know a Shortcut, needs to raise an initial $2500 in donations, which goes directly to Country Hope.
Mr Walsh, owner of Andrew Walsh Mechanical Repairs said they are a little behind at the moment.
"Part of entering the rally you have to raise a minimum of $2500, COVID-19 set us back a bit so we're a bit behind where we would like to be but we still have through to March next year," he said.
Seeing first-hand the impact cancer and serious illness can have on children and families, the Walshes aren't going into the fundraising aspect of the challenge lightly.
"I also had a friend whose son ended up with brain cancer when he was young and I saw the impact of that.
"His son was very sick. Most of the time the kids have to go to Sydney or Melbourne for treatment and usually one parent isn't able to work during that time."
Mr Walsh said he is a fond supporter of the work Country Hope does and the message it stands for.
The Riverina Redneck Rally will commence on March 27, running through to March 31 from Trundle to Temora with more than 80 cars to take part in the annual challenge.
To support the Walsh team, make a donation at https://www.mycause.com.au/p/289131/i-know-a-shortcut.
