Putting smiles on the faces of Riverina families with children battling cancer or life-threatening illnesses has always been key for Country Hope.
At this time of year the organisation would usually be busy preparing for its Time Out For Life camp, but after two years of cancellations, a return to normalcy is still a work in progress.
Instead, it brought families from across the Riverina together, with a special day out for ill children on Tuesday followed by a family fun day at Mater Dei Primary School yesterday.
Fundraising and events coordinator Simon Barton said the event was created in place of the annual camp, as COVID-19 still proved too much of a risk for those with life-threatening illnesses.
Both days saw families supported by Country Hope making the most of show rides, games, music, craft and great food.
With 100 family members on the invitation list, a joyful crowd is exactly what long-time Country Hope volunteer Nathan Wimhurst had been hoping for.
"It's awesome, the kids have had a great two days," he said.
"It's all about getting the kids out and this been a really good alternative to our camp."
Mr Wimhurst started volunteering for Country Hope 19 years ago and has never looked back.
"I had a friend who was involved with Country Hope and they suggested I try it as something new," he said.
"I got hooked and it has become like a second family to me."
Country Hope is a developing support programs and services charity.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
