Greens in the Wagga region have placed their support behind the national party's newest push to legalise cannabis nationally, while the region's federal member has strongly opposed it.
Local members, including Wagga's deputy mayor, have backed the latest effort and called the drug's legalisation a "health issue".
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon supported ending the criminalisation of a drug which she said almost half the country's population had used.
"To treat it as a criminal issue - when we have alcohol, for example, which is causing lots and lots of problems - it seems like a real anomaly to deal with cannabis differently," said the Greens councillor.
"It'll free up the courts, it'll free up places in our criminal justice system.
"And it just seems to me a sensible way of dealing with this issue."
The subject is once again in the national spotlight after federal Greens senator David Shoebridge announced on Monday the party would put forward a bill to legalise cannabis nationally.
Cr McKinnon understood concerns of cannabis as a gateway drug but said a more likely gateway into harder illicit drugs was caused by introducing people into the current black market world where they exist.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack did not show the same level of support for the proposed bill, calling Mr Shoebridge a "dope".
"I won't be supporting it," Mr McCormack said.
"I'm not going to waste too much of my valuable breath worrying about David Shoebridge and his dopey ideas.
"We've got medicinal cannabis and it works effectively for people who need it."
Mr McCormack said he was confident the Riverina electorate would feel similarly.
Local Greens convenor Ray Goodlass said attitudes around the issue of legalising cannabis should be based on "harm minimisation".
"This is a health issue rather a justice issue," Mr Goodlass said.
Mr Goodlass said unless illicit drugs were decriminalised, they could not be treated as a health issue.
The former Greens candidate agreed that the illicit drug should at least be treated like other legal and commonly used ones.
"Logically, you can't criminalise cannabis and allow tobacco or alcohol," Mr Goodlass said.
"Cannabis is certainly no more harmful than tobacco."
Despite the Riverina electorate historically voting conservative in elections, Mr Goodlass had faith residents in Wagga would be supportive of the proposed change.
"I think Wagga would be ready for it," he said.
Greens Riverina candidate in the recent federal election Michael Organ said the current laws around illicit drugs did not make sense.
"It's no point putting victims of drug addiction in jail," Mr Organ said.
"It's just making it totally worse."
A former member of parliament for the division of Cunningham in 2002, Mr Organ said his party had long advocated for changing laws around cannabis.
"It's been a no brainer for the Greens," he said.
"[Drugs are] not an issue that the police or the prison system can actually deal with, frankly, it really needs to be dealt with medical help."
