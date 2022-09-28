The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Greens support David Shoebridge's federal push to legalise cannabis

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Greens Ray Goodlass and Jenny McKinnon have both thrown their support behind federal colleague David Shoebridge's call to legalise cannabis nationally. File picture

Greens in the Wagga region have placed their support behind the national party's newest push to legalise cannabis nationally, while the region's federal member has strongly opposed it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.