The Daily Advertiser

Woman injured after car crash at notorious Wagga intersection of Edward and Murray streets

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 28 2022 - 1:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services worked to clear the scene of a two-car crash on Edward Street. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a two-car collision at a busy intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.