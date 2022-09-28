A woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a two-car collision at a busy intersection.
Emergency services responded to reports of a two-car collision at about 11am on Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said crews were called to the intersection of Edward and Docker street, where paramedics tended to a female patient who was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
At about 11.10am both of the cars were being loaded onto tow trucks on Murray Street, about a block away from the hospital.
Highway patrol and two paddy wagons also tended to the crash and remained on scene whilst services worked to clear the area.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
