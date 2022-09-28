WAGGA'S Kosciuszko contender Another One is set to line-up against some strong opposition in his final public hit-out on Saturday before the $2 million feature.
Another One will have his second and final barrier trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday, where he could go up against four-time city winner Jimmy The Bear.
The Victorian visitor is among a handful of early nominations for the Wagga barrier trial with Patrick Payne also having entered a couple of stablemates for other races on the program.
Jimmy The Bear is nominated for the Golden Eagle and has won six of his 11 starts.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin welcomes the strong opposition as he wants Another One to have a solid hit-out in his final trial before the Kosciuszko.
"That would be great. I hope he does come," Colvin said.
"I want mine to have a real strong hit-out so that would be good."
Wayne Carroll's last-start Highway winner Sumdeel is also expected to run in the trial, which will be held after the last on Saturday.
...
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly has sent Participator to the paddock for four weeks.
Donnelly was left searching for answers after Participator failed to beat one home for the second consecutive start, this time in the $110,000 Panorama at Bathurst last Sunday.
"He's fine. I took a blood from him the next day, had him vetted and can't find a thing wrong with him," Donnelly said.
"He didn't travel at all well. I thought with the blinkers he might.
"We can't find anything wrong with him, it might just be he's better on the fresh side. He's had four first up runs and they've all been really good.
"It's a bit hard because they've been terrible tracks at his next two starts and biased as well and he's drawn wide barriers. I think he might just be better on the fresh side."
Participator will return for what Donnelly hopes is a Country Championships campaign next year.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has opted to keep Sunrise Ruby for Warwick Farm on Monday.
Sunrise Ruby was scratched from Rosehill on Wednesday, where she had come up with the outside barrier.
The talented mare will head instead to Warwick Farm on Monday where Chad Schofield is booked to ride her in the $60,000 Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares Handicap over 1400m.
"She would have had to be last with 60kg on a dry track (at Rosehill). I just thought it was too big of an ask," Beer said.
Meantime, Mnementh continued his build up to the Kosciuszko with a strong gallop at Wangaratta on Wednesday.
...
THERE are few riders in the country in better form than Nick Heywood at the minute.
Heywood continued his good association with the Danny Williams-trained Rent A Rock at Narrandera on Monday, with the victory giving him eight winners from his last 20 rides.
Heywood has ridden winners at Narrandera (twice), Wagga, Moruya, Goulburn and Canberra in the past couple of weeks.
He will be looking to continue his hot streak at the Batemans Bay Cup meeting at Moruya on Friday, where he has seven rides.
Heywood and Rent A Rock will be looking to make it three on the trot in the $35,000 feature.
...
NARRANDERA Race Club will honour the contribution of the late Leone Vrieling at Sunday's race meeting.
With the Cootamundra Cup race meeting having been transferred to Narrandera, the naming of the eight races go with it.
So the $32,000 feature over 1600m on Sunday will be run as the Leone Vrieling Memorial Cup (1600m).
Vrieling passed away last month, aged 71. She enjoyed a successful training career before turning to racing administration.
She joined the Narrandera Race Club committee, where she went on to become president. It was during that period that she served on the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) committee, becoming the first lady to do so.
The club thought the feature race was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to her contribution to Narrandera and the wider industry.
The Narrandera track was rated a heavy 10 on Wednesday when Southern District chief steward Liam Martin inspected the surface.
He said the track has suffered from the general wear of recent racing but with favourable weather would improve for Sunday's race meeting.
...
IT HAS been a busy period for the Narrandera Race Club and they have been granted another extra race meeting just before Christmas.
The club was informed this week that they were successful in gaining a Reconnecting Regional NSW community grant through the NSW Government and Narrandera Shire Council.
The club will use the grant towards a non-TAB race meeting on Saturday, December 17, where they hope to host a number of Christmas parties.
The funding cannot be used for prizemoney so the club hopes to offer of marquee and entertainment options on the day.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club will continue their spring carnival festivities with their annual picnic race meeting on Saturday.
The spring got underway with a crowd of about 4700 turning up to the full capacity return of the Ag races last Saturday week.
Now it is the Wagga Amateur Picnic Race Club's turn as the picnic race meet returns in a full capacity for the first time since 2019.
A big crowd is expected to turn out with Fashions on the Field, live music and activities for the kids among the entertainment.
The six-race TAB card has attracted 148 nominations.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club will hold three race meetings on the Riverside track through November and December.
The club will undergo a sand groove of the course proper so racing will move to the Riverside track for the race meetings on November 21, November 26 and December 5.
...
THE Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) awards for the 2021-22 season will be presented after the annual general meeting in November.
The AGM is set for Wednesday November 16 at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club awards for the past racing season will be presented after the next trainer's meeting, set for Thursday October 6.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
Sunday: Narrandera (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.